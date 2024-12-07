Burcum: A welcome, bipartisan push for Great Lakes cleanup

Minnesotans can see for themselves that the GLRI has worked. The St. Louis River in the Duluth area has long been considered among the most challenging areas of concern to remedy. Reasons include its vast size and that it straddles two states. But last summer, a public celebration marked the opening of a new waterfront recreation area on a site, once home to a U.S. Steel operation, that had been closed to the public for decades. Thanks to the $165 million cleanup effort, Duluth residents and visitors can now enjoy “acres of rolling green space with a new, walkable peninsula, a 2-mile extension of the Waabizheshikana Trail and safe habitat for both aquatic life and woodland creatures,” the Star Tribune reported.