A St. Louis River vision nears reality

The completion of this $165 million cleanup, while a worthy achievement on its own, is a milestone in the work to delist the St. Louis River AOC. Thanks to this and other projects completed since French spoke to the Editorial Board in 2013, delisting is clearly in sight. It could happen “shortly after the end of this decade. If not 2030, then a few years after,” said Debra Shore, an EPA regional leader, in an interview.