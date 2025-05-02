Burcum: A pair of ‘big muddy boots to fill’

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When our family bought a 96-year-old farmstead in southeast Minnesota, I knew from many conversations over the years with conservationist Jeff Broberg that my ongoing responsibilities would include regularly testing our well water.
A geologist by training and a passionate trout fisherman, Broberg was one of the state’s most influential clean water advocates. He co-founded the Minnesota Well Owners Organization (MNWOO), volunteered with countless conservation organizations, wrote commentaries for the Minnesota Star Tribune and passionately shared the knowledge gleaned from his own farm near Whitewater State Park to help the public understand water quality threats, particularly from agricultural practices.
Because of what I learned from Jeff about the fragile geology of this region, we treat our water and monitor it monthly for nitrates and other contaminants. I wish I’d been able to thank him properly before he passed April 12 from pancreatic cancer. Sadly, I had to relay my gratitude when I spoke to his wife, Erica, for this column.
I suspect many other Minnesotans take proactive well-management steps, too, thanks to this gifted environmental educator and his lifetime of work. That’s quite a legacy. As his MNWOO co-founder Paul Wotzka told me, Broberg leaves behind some “big muddy boots to fill.”
Broberg, 71, was a rare combination of stellar scientist, outstanding communicator and fierce but friendly combatant in the public arena. He fielded many phone calls from journalists and other Minnesotans, breaking down complex issues in a way that nonscientists could understand. He also told hard truths that could put him at odds with powerful interests, such as agricultural lobbies, state agencies and Minnesota’s outdoor sports organizations.
In one memorable 2010 commentary for the Star Tribune, Broberg took hunters and anglers to task in a tense dispute over how to use dollars generated by the state’s Legacy Amendment sales tax, passed in 2008. Broberg argued, correctly in my view, that the mission went beyond buying land or easements.