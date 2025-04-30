Morris: May the next homicide-free stretch begin now

Opinion editor‘s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Minneapolis recently ended a 62-day stretch without a homicide. Hold your applause. It’s a rather dubious statistic that doesn’t call for confetti as much as it warrants studied reflection.
Why did it happen? Better yet, how did it happen?
A day before three people were shot and killed early Wednesday in south Minneapolis (and a fourth was killed later in a potentially related shooting), Police Chief Brian O’Hara had publicly noted the homicide-free stretch, which actually ended on April 18. He highlighted safety strategies and community partnerships that he credited for the uptick in safety and a decrease in recent annual homicides.
“We’re approaching levels that were normal for this city prior to 2020, and we’re able to do this despite having half the Police Department walk away,” said O’Hara. “I think it’s incredibly remarkable.”
City leader and civic boosters track and cautiously celebrate such respite moments. It’s understandable. A similar murder-free stretch hadn’t been recorded in Minneapolis in at least eight years. But embracing the moment is truly useful only if it’s understood and replicable.
O’Hara mentioned curfew enforcement, the clearance of homeless encampments, the arrests of some high-impact offenders and the engagement of communities. For good measure he could have added the continued miracles that emergency room physicians perform daily that keep the near-dead from dying.