Minneapolis violence prevention contracts are riddled with red flags as the city tries to clamp down

In one instance, a vendor claimed reimbursement for working eight hours a day, seven days a week for months on end. The city attorney’s office also recently found evidence of vendors double-billing the city and Hennepin County for the same work. Some of the nonprofits that have received city contracts don’t do basic financial reporting or register as charities with the attorney general’s office, as required by law. And a city employee approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to vendors without substantiating invoices.