Minneapolis violence prevention contracts are riddled with red flags as the city tries to clamp down

In the nearly five years since George Floyd’s murder, Minneapolis has poured tens of millions of dollars into alternative public safety efforts. But the violence prevention contracts with community groups are riddled with red flags that raise questions about oversight and financial controls, according to interviews and internal city documents obtained by the Star Tribune.
In one instance, a vendor claimed reimbursement for working eight hours a day, seven days a week for months on end. The city attorney’s office also recently found evidence of vendors double-billing the city and Hennepin County for the same work. Some of the nonprofits that have received city contracts don’t do basic financial reporting or register as charities with the attorney general’s office, as required by law. And a city employee approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to vendors without substantiating invoices.
As a result, the once nationally renowned violence prevention program is in disarray, with even its most vocal City Council supporters demanding reform. Now on its third director in five years, the department is tightening controls and enacting new rules, but some contractors are pushing back, threatening to walk away.
Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette said the Neighborhood Safety Department, which he oversees, is strengthening its invoicing and procurement processes.
“We want to be good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars,” he said. “There’s indications that we’re on the right path.”
Double-billing city and county
Since 2020, the city has ramped up alternatives to police, with overall spending on these programs increasing from $2.7 million in 2020 to $23 million last year. The most visible program is violence interruption, where community members — some of them former gang members or ex-cons — use their street smarts to defuse conflicts.
The city auditor recently recommended the city withhold its final payment to a company that does youth gang violence intervention, saying evidence suggests the organization is billing Minneapolis and Hennepin County for the same work. City documents indicate the county first alerted the city.
Jamil Jackson, executive director of the youth mentoring group Change Equals Opportunity (CEO), had a county contract, and a city contract that expired last month.