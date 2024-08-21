In court documents filed earlier this summer, Thomson alleges the city violated federal law by making payments through the Gang Violence Initiative to contractors for “personnel wages,” though the contractors couldn’t provide invoices showing the amount paid was accurate. In one invoice, attached as an exhibit to the lawsuit, a contractor billed the city for more than $350,000 over two months in personnel wages without listing the names of the employees or specific dates of work performed — identifying them only as “violence interrupter” and a number — and without evidence of actual payment. In other cases, the lawsuit said, the city gave money to people with conflicts of interest with the city or who demonstrated a “lack of fiscal responsibility,” such as a person being sued by her bank on allegations of failing to pay back a $77,000 loan.