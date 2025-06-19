Greater Minnesota

Charges: Hours before a Duluth man was fatally shot, his apartment had been the site of a home invasion

Two Minneapolis residents have been charged in connection with the death of Cody Thomas Telega.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 8:42PM
The St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – Two suspects have been charged for their alleged roles in a fatal shooting Sunday in the Central Hillside at an apartment officers had visited earlier on a call about a home invasion.

Antonio Duryea Hendon, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and Amber Michele Rose Walker, 41, is charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest. Both are from Minneapolis.

Cody Thomas Telega, 37, of Duluth, died of gunshot wounds at the hospital.

According to court documents, the Duluth Police Department responded to a call about a home invasion at Telega’s apartment on the 100 block of East Third St. on Saturday night. A man, not Telega, who was alone at the apartment was reportedly assaulted by two people, then jumped out a back window to escape. He was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Police found that the door had been kicked in and a screen removed from a window.

Three hours later, police returned in response to a call that Telega had been shot. A witness told officials that Hendon, carrying a weapon and wearing gloves, came up the apartment building’s porch and told occupants to go inside. The witness heard four gunshots. Another witness, an upper-level tenant in the building, said the shooter also fired at him as he stood on his landing holding a hammer.

The witness went to check on Telega and found him on the ground behind a closed door. He dragged Telega into the building’s entryway.

Officers used several surveillance videos to identify and track the shooter’s movements, including a getaway in a van. Officers from the Cloquet Police Department saw the van heading south on Interstate 35. Hendon and Walker, who was driving, were arrested.

Both are being held in St. Louis County Jail.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

