Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposes property tax hike in 2025

Next in the annual budget process, the Board of Estimate and Taxation will hold a public hearing in September to get residents’ input and set the maximum property tax increase. The City Council will then hold additional public hearings and propose amendments to the mayor’s recommended budget. By late November residents will get estimated tax statements from Hennepin County, which will include their city, county and school district taxes for 2025 as well as the date of the Truth in Taxation hearing for the city portion of property taxes. The City Council will adopt the final budget by mid-December and submit it to the mayor for approval.