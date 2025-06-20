Rochester bets big in hopes of becoming a magnet for biotech startups

ROCHESTER – In 2022, economic development officials in Rochester sent out a survey asking what biotech leaders across the globe thought about the prospect of setting up shop within steps of Mayo Clinic.
Four-hundred responses later, the message was clear: Most of them had never even considered the idea of having a presence in Minnesota’s third-largest city.
“There was very little of, ‘I wouldn’t go there because it’s small or it’s isolated or it’s cold,’” said Michael Flynn, senior director of economic development for the city’s Destination Medical Center initiative. “The big feedback was, ‘I know Mayo Clinic is a really great hospital, but I couldn’t tell you if I would go there because I don’t know what the opportunity is.’”
Three years later, Rochester is trying to change that perception.
Through a collaboration between DMC, Mayo Clinic and the developer Mortenson, the city will soon break ground on a new $16.5 million shared lab space in the downtown Discovery Square sub-district.
The goals for the space are lofty: Within the first three to five years, local officials want the facility to house up to two dozen emerging biotech companies, many if not all with direct ties to Mayo.
But Mayo and DMC leaders are confident the demand is there. They see more opportunities for Mayo researchers to spin off new startups, while also luring in international companies looking to collaborate with the medical center.
They also see the lab as another piece of the puzzle in building Rochester into an entrepreneurial hub for biotech as Mayo ramps up commercialization efforts, including through a new business accelerator program.