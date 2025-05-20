10 years in, has Rochester’s Destination Medical Center plan lived up to the hype?

ROCHESTER - A coffee talk on the East Coast almost two decades ago forever changed Rochester.
Two local businessmen tagged along with Mayo Clinic officials to a Washington, D.C., medical conference in 2008 when they thought to bug a Mayo exec with an idea about working with the city to improve patients’ stays outside the hospital.
“The patient spent 70% of their time on, as we used to say, our side of the street in the nonclinical setting,” said John Wade, one of the two businessmen. “How could we enhance experiences so people could have a similar level of care whether they were in the clinical practice or the community?”
Those questions helped launch an unprecedented economic development project — Destination Medical Center, the $585 million initiative to turn Rochester into an international medical hub over a 20-year period.
Halfway through its lifecycle, DMC — paid for with city, county and state funding — is on track to meet its objective to bring in $5.6 billion in private investment downtown.
Proponents and DMC officials hail the initiative as a revolutionary partnership that’s helping Rochester grow faster than almost all of Minnesota and bringing in new industry.
“Rochester’s gone from a big small town to a small big city,” said Patrick Seeb, DMC’s executive director.
With its overall goals arguably met thanks to a $5 billion Mayo clinic expansion downtown, DMC officials are reviewing their accomplishments and looking at future goals.