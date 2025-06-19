Greater Minnesota

Two people dead in Iron Range shooting that prompted shelter-in-place order

Another man was expected to survive his wounds; the victims have not yet been publicly identified.

By Christa Lawler

June 19, 2025 at 2:44PM
Two people were found dead inside a Chisholm, Minn., home where a shooting earlier this week prompted a shelter-in-place order by local law enforcement.

Law enforcement responded to a report early Wednesday of a shooting in the 100 block of 5th St. NW. of the Iron Range city and found an “active scene,” according to a news release. A man and a woman died, while another man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified, pending notification of family.

In a public post on social media, Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz described it as a “senseless and terrible act of violence.” He said that those in need of assistance with grief support should contact a city representative.

“My heart breaks for the victims, and for everyone experiencing such a deep loss today,” he wrote. “Know you do not grieve alone and have our unwavering support.”

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune.

