Two people dead in Iron Range shooting that prompted shelter-in-place order

Two people were found dead inside a Chisholm, Minn., home where a shooting earlier this week prompted a shelter-in-place order by local law enforcement.
Law enforcement responded to a report early Wednesday of a shooting in the 100 block of 5th St. NW. of the Iron Range city and found an “active scene,” according to a news release. A man and a woman died, while another man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
The victims have not yet been publicly identified, pending notification of family.
In a public post on social media, Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz described it as a “senseless and terrible act of violence.” He said that those in need of assistance with grief support should contact a city representative.
“My heart breaks for the victims, and for everyone experiencing such a deep loss today,” he wrote. “Know you do not grieve alone and have our unwavering support.”