Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Inside the grand dining room of the James J. Hill mansion in St. Paul, visitors can see a perfect illustration of the Gilded Age. All they have to do is raise their eyes to the glittering gold leaf ceiling.
“School groups look up and they think the whole thing is solid gold,” said Michael Campbell, who supervises the Minnesota Historical Society site. “When really it’s just a very thin layer of gold that, underneath it, has tin. If the gold wasn’t there, that tin would not look impressive at all.”
The Gilded Age describes the period in post-Civil War America that stretched from the 1870s to the 1890s. It was a time of fabulous facades and dramatic disparities — of new money vs. old money, bustles and corsets, railroad booms and changing fortunes.
As HBO’s “The Gilded Age” is set to return for a third season this week, it seemed like a good time to answer this reader question for Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s community-driven reporting project: What was the Twin Cities like in the Gilded Age?
While the television show is set in New York among the Astors and Vanderbilts (the family whose story at least partly inspired the fictional Russells), Minnesota was also the backdrop to plenty of Gilded Age excess and iniquity.
Mansions and magnates
Local industrial tycoons like Hill, who ran the Great Northern Railway, lumber baron Frederick Weyerhaeuser, and flour magnates William Washburn and Charles Pillsbury all rose to prominence in this era.
“These are the movers and shakers. They’re industrialists. Their critics would call them robber barons,” said Bill Convery, director of research at the Minnesota Historical Society.