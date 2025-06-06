What happened after a Granite Falls man found ancient bison bones in his pasture?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
GRANITE FALLS, MINN. ‐ Nearly 8,000 years ago, in the wild expanse of what is now southwestern Minnesota, a primal drama of survival unfolded.
Early Plains Archaic hunters — ancestors of today’s Indigenous people — ambushed a herd of massive, now-extinct bison. The remnants of this ancient hunt, the bison bones and stone tools, lay buried for thousands of years in the Minnesota River Valley.
Then, in 1988 a Granite Falls man named LeRoy Peterson found bones through pure chance, while excavating a garbage pit in his pasture. The archaeological discovery sparked excitement throughout the state, drawing scientists, students, newspaper reporters and curious onlookers eager for a glimpse into the distant past.
Archaeologists found not just ancient bison bones, but also the spearheads used by the hunters that brought them down, alongside the knives and chopping tools used to butcher their meat and hides.
Now known as the Peterson site, it has been recognized as one of the oldest known bison kill sites in Minnesota, and one of a handful of Early Plains Archaic bison kill and processing sites in America.
Three decades after the discovery, Delores Gustafson has been wondering about what happened after the digging stopped. Gustafson wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-driven reporting project, to ask: “What is the status of this site today?”
It is now a serene grass pasture with outcroppings of granite, just outside the city. The dig left parts of the site undisturbed.