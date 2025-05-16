Are those really LBJ’s footprints in concrete at Minnehaha Falls?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The footprints are easy to miss.
But at Minneapolis’ Minnehaha Falls — right at the spot across from Sea Salt Eatery where visitors often stop to look out at the rushing water — the imprints of two men’s dress shoes are there in the sidewalk.
Scrawled next to them in the concrete: “President Johnson’s Footsteps.”
Karen Steiner recently got into a friendly disagreement with a fellow falls visitor about the footprints.
He “was totally convinced that the footprints were really LBJ’s,” she said. “I think they look amateurish and they seem to be small for a guy as tall as LBJ.”
Steiner, who lives in St. Paul, reached out to the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, Curious Minnesota, to find out the truth.
The short answer: She was right.