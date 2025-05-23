How a 13-ton piece of public art no one wanted found a Minnesota home

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
It was enormous, weighed 13 tons and seemed to be unmovable.
But one day in 2002, workers hoisted up and lifted away the steel, copper and bronze “Scroll” sculpture in front of the old Minneapolis Public Library at 10th Street and Hennepin Avenue downtown.
Ever since, Joe Hoover has been wondering where it went.
The old library was demolished and a new one, designed by César Pelli, rose in its place. But the sculpture, by artist John Rood, didn’t return.
“Growing up, I always liked the library and that sculpture in front, and my thought was that they were going to incorporate the sculpture [into the new library] but then it sort of disappeared,” Hoover said.
“There was no real fanfare, it was just like — nothing was said," he added. “I hoped it didn’t just go into the scrap pile.”
Hoover reached out to Curious Minnesota, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s reader-powered reporting project, to find out.