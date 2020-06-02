Who was Umbrella Man, who smashed windows before ‘first fire’ in 2020 Minneapolis protests?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
He was dressed entirely in black — wearing a respirator mask and carrying a black umbrella.
He scrawled a message on the double red doors in white spray paint with an expletive, saying the AutoZone had free stuff for everyone.
Then he smashed the windows, one after the other, with a hammer. People began looting the building. Somebody set it on fire.
It was May 27, 2020, two days after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd. Before the person in black — who became known as Umbrella Man — broke those windows, the protests had been relatively peaceful, according to an affidavit written by Minneapolis arson detective Erika Christensen.
“This was the first fire that set off a string of fires and looting throughout the precinct and the rest of the city,” Christensen wrote. “The actions of this person created an atmosphere of hostility and tension.”
Footage of Umbrella Man was swiftly shared online. So were theories about his identity — some said he was an undercover cop, others were convinced he was a white supremacist. But who was he really?
A reader recently reached out to Curious Minnesota, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s reader-powered reporting project, to ask for the latest information on Umbrella Man’s identity.