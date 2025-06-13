How did hundreds of ‘Old Order’ Amish wind up in Minnesota’s Driftless Area?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
HARMONY, MINN. – Eddie Swartzentruber’s childhood growing up in Minnesota’s Driftless Area was different than many of his “worldly” neighbors.
There was no TV or video games — or even electricity, for that matter.
Most days were instead spent doing household chores by hand, following the Twins box score in the newspaper and ignoring any outside pressures about how to be a kid.
It wasn’t a bad way to grow up, Swartzentruber remembers.
“In a lot of ways, I was sheltered from a lot of the traumatic events that young kids deal with today,” he said.
Swartzentruber, who now answers questions on social media about his experience growing up Amish, was raised in a settlement in Fillmore County, an hour southeast of Rochester. The community is the largest Amish settlement in Minnesota — and one of the most conservative of its kind in the country.
After spending years driving through the region for work, David Campbell began to wonder why and when the Amish selected this sliver of southeast Minnesota to call home. He turned to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-driven reporting project, to find answers.