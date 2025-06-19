Hibbing High School sophomores Zander Gouldin and Mikko Glad finished the spring trap shooting season in the 99th percentile of competitors across the state. For every 25 clay targets that jetted out of the trap house, each of them nailed an average of more than 24 for each round they played over a period of five weeks.
Their school’s squad of five sharpshooters and two alternates arrived Thursday in Prior Lake as the team to beat for the state championship — the nation’s only clay target tournament recognized by a state high school athletic association. The contest starts at 9 a.m. Friday.
With razor-thin margins separating winners from losers at every trap meet, the Bluejackets convinced their coaches to go along with an apparel option that they hope will give them an edge: cut-off jeans.
“We’re making our own jorts. We’re all wearing jorts,” Glad said. “We like to have fun, and I feel like our team really came together as one this year.”
Prior Lake won the team state championship last year and returns again this year as one of the favorites. But it was Hibbing that finished first overall at the qualifying tournament in Alexandria, which ended Tuesday.
Three Hibbing players shot 99 of 100 clays in Alexandria, leading to a team score of 492 out of 500. Stewartville finished second with a score of 490, followed by Prior Lake at 489 and Wheaton at 488.
John Nelson, president of USA Clay Target League, said the nine-day shootout in Alexandria drew 8,100 student athletes from 348 teams around Minnesota. He called it the largest clay target shooting sports event in the world.
Nelson’s organization will run the one-day finals competition Friday at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Forty teams and 125 individual shooters will be in the running for trophies presented by the Minnesota State High School League.