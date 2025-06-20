High Schools

All-Minnesota Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: St. Michael-Albertville’s Gabby Keefer

June 20, 2025
St. Michael-Albertville senior Gabby Keefer led the scoring in the Class 3A girls state meet, with 40 points for her team across four events. She earned gold in the 100 meters with a time of 11.89 seconds. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)

The University of South Florida commit led the Class 3A girls’ field in scoring, with 40 points for St. Michael-Albertville across four events at the state meet.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

When St. Michael-Albertville senior Gabby Keefer arrives at the track and field state championships, she’s at home.

Not just because she’s been a regular competitor in Class 3A state since eighth grade, but because the Knights have hosted the championships since 2021. Keefer’s jumping marks from practice were still notched along the long and triple jump runways at this June’s state competition.

“You can really relax,” Keefer said. “It feels like just another day at practice.”

Except a typical practice doesn’t end with four medals around Keefer’s neck. This year, the multi-talented University of South Florida commit led the Class 3A girls field in scoring, with 40 points for her team across four events. She earned gold in the 100 meters with a time of 11.89 seconds, placed second in both the 200m and long jump (by a half-inch), and third in the triple jump.

Named Minnesota’s 2025 Ms. Track & Field, Keefer finished her high school career with three first-place, three second-place and three third-place finishes at state — and now, All-Minnesota Athlete of the Year in girls track and field.

“Her first day of practice, we had about 200 athletes,” recalled St. Michael-Albertville head coach Lily Johnson. “She came right up to me and said, ‘Hey, coach Johnson, I’m Gabby, and I’m ready to work.’”

Keefer was ready because track and field success is no rarity in her family.

Her mom and coach, Tiffini, was an All-American heptathlete at South Dakota State. Her older sister, Anna, won six individual state titles for the Knights and set a state record in the long jump (20 feet, 1.25 inches) before her All-American career at North Carolina.

Anna called Keefer before last week’s 3A finals and told her to “make some noise.”

“She set the bar pretty high, and I’ve been chasing it my whole high school career,” Gabby Keefer said.

On a rainy, windy day of state finals, Keefer came up short of Anna’s records. But, she said with a smile: “I’ve still got four more years to get her college records.”

Related Coverage

High Schools

Meet Joshua Kyei-Baffour, the All-Minnesota Athlete of the Year in boys track and field

High Schools

Recap: Day 3 of high school track and field championships at STMA

High Schools

Here are the high school juniors Minnesota sports fans should know

High Schools

Here are the high school sophomores Minnesota sports fans should know

High Schools

Meet the best high school freshman athletes in Minnesota

Still, Gabby Keefer scored over half of the Knights’ 73 points in the their second-place team finish at state. A key to Keefer’s recent success has been a friendly rivalry with junior teammate Emma Kvant. The pair go to-to-toe in the 100m and 200m, and Kvant set a new class record in the 400m with a time of 53.74 seconds.

Kvant remembers, back in eighth grade, seeing Keefer and thinking “she’s so cool” to be a freshman racking up top-five finishes at state.

“From that moment on, we’ve just been competing against each other, pushing each other to our best,” Kvant said.

“No matter who wins first and second, we’re going to be there for each other’s successes,” Keefer agreed. “If I’m not winning, then she better be winning.”

No need to worry — they did plenty of that.

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Meet Joshua Kyei-Baffour, the All-Minnesota Athlete of the Year in boys track and field

card image

As a senior, the multi-sport soccer player blossomed into the best 110-meter hurdler in state history.

High Schools

Meet Gabby Keefer of St. Michael-Albertville, the All-Minnesota Athlete of the Year in girls track and field

card image

High Schools

Hibbing trap shooters take aim at first state title

card image