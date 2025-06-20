When St. Michael-Albertville senior Gabby Keefer arrives at the track and field state championships, she’s at home.
Not just because she’s been a regular competitor in Class 3A state since eighth grade, but because the Knights have hosted the championships since 2021. Keefer’s jumping marks from practice were still notched along the long and triple jump runways at this June’s state competition.
“You can really relax,” Keefer said. “It feels like just another day at practice.”
Except a typical practice doesn’t end with four medals around Keefer’s neck. This year, the multi-talented University of South Florida commit led the Class 3A girls field in scoring, with 40 points for her team across four events. She earned gold in the 100 meters with a time of 11.89 seconds, placed second in both the 200m and long jump (by a half-inch), and third in the triple jump.
Named Minnesota’s 2025 Ms. Track & Field, Keefer finished her high school career with three first-place, three second-place and three third-place finishes at state — and now, All-Minnesota Athlete of the Year in girls track and field.
“Her first day of practice, we had about 200 athletes,” recalled St. Michael-Albertville head coach Lily Johnson. “She came right up to me and said, ‘Hey, coach Johnson, I’m Gabby, and I’m ready to work.’”
Keefer was ready because track and field success is no rarity in her family.
Her mom and coach, Tiffini, was an All-American heptathlete at South Dakota State. Her older sister, Anna, won six individual state titles for the Knights and set a state record in the long jump (20 feet, 1.25 inches) before her All-American career at North Carolina.