Ask Joshua Kyei-Baffour two years ago, and he would have told you he was a soccer player.
And he is — a good one, at that.
The 6-3 Rochester Century senior was a shutdown centerback for the Panthers and Twin Cities club soccer teams. Track, specifically the hurdles, was something he did to stay in shape for playing soccer at the next level.
Century track and field head coach Eric Gahr recalled the start of Kyei-Baffour’s junior track season, when the hurdler didn’t show up to the spring’s first practice.
“I was planning on quitting track,” Kyei-Baffour said. “My life was basically soccer all the time.”
But new hurdles coach Reid Pierzinski, also Kyei-Baffour’s math teacher, insisted the junior had nothing to lose. He had the height, the strength, and great form. He could find a way to work with his coaches and balance important track meets with club soccer matches.
“He saw something in me,” Kyei-Baffour said. “Then I started [setting personal bests], and I was like ‘Maybe this isn’t a coincidence.’ ”
As a senior, Kyei-Baffour blossomed into the best 110-meter hurdler in Minnesota history. At the Class 3A, Section 1 championships on May 31, he set an all-time record in the event (13.58 seconds). He won the 3A state title almost two weeks later.