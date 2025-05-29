High Schools

Best in Class, 2026: The standout student-athletes in Minnesota’s 2026 graduating class.

The all-sport list includes Maddyn Greenway at Providence Academy, Mason West at Edina and Jayden Moore at Hopkins.

By Ron Haggstrom,

Jim Paulsen,

Cassidy Hettesheimer and

Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 5:01AM
The all-sport list of Class of 2026 standouts include Tori Oerlein of Crosby-Ironton, left, Jayda Wilson from Roseville (center) and Jayden Moore at Hopkins.

Best in Class | 2026

‘Best in Class’ is a Minnesota Star Tribune Sports series publishing this week.

. . .

Minnesotans will have one more year to watch these college stars of tomorrow before they graduate. This list of the state’s best seniors-to-be is also a batch we’ll see make their college commitments official throughout the 2025-2026 school year. (Athletes are listed in alphabetical order)

Noah Asuma, Cherry

baseball, basketball

Outstanding on the diamond and the court. The 6-2 smooth athlete shines as a middle infield prospect and is a calming force as a guard on the basketball team. College plan: Minnesota.

Carter Casey, Grand Rapids

boys hockey

This season, Casey offered a glimpse of what’s to come. The goaltender went 10-9-1 and allowed 2.72 goals per game while stopping 91% of shots faced. He also plays for the Waterloo Blackhawks in the United States Hockey League. College plan: undecided.

Romi Chlebecek, Lakeville South

girls volleyball

The 5-11 outside hitter led the Class 4A champion Cougars in kills, 363, with great timing and precision placement. She is well-rounded defensively, putting up 28 total blocks. College: Denver.

Rayna Christianson, Lakeville North

girls volleyball

The 6-2 setter/right side hitter is a versatile playmaker with quick hands and exceptional court vision. When she sets up on the front row, she becomes a powerful pin-hitter who attacks with force and power. College plan: Creighton.

Andrew Gette, Mounds View

baseball

The righthanded pitcher is imposing on the mound (6-5, 215 pounds). His fastball will consistently be in the low 90s. College plan: Miami.

Alaina Gnetz, Woodbury

girls hockey

Gnetz led the charge for a 20-plus-win Woodbury program this past season with 56 points, including 34 goals. College plan: Minnesota Duluth.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy

basketball, soccer, track

Greenway, the All-Minnesota Girls Basketball Player of the Year, won a fourth-consecutive Class 2A basketball state title, running a fast-paced offense for the Lions, averaging 32.8 points per game. She also scored 42 goals last fall en route to the Lions’ Class 1A soccer championship and is one of the state’s top hurdlers. College plan: Kentucky (basketball).

Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata

cross-country, track

Gullickson already can claim back-to-back Class 3A state titles in the 3200-meter, plus a second-place finish and team title at last fall’s Class 3A cross-country championships. Now, she holds the state’s best 1600 m and 3200 m times this spring. College plan: undecided.

Elena Hoecke, Centennial

girls volleyball

A future Gopher, Hoecke’s all-around strong season helped Centennial reach its Class 4A, Section 7 championship. A 6-3 middle blocker with strong footwork and a fast swing, Hoecke recorded a team-high 365 kills, 75 total blocks, 254 digs and 44 services aces. College plan: Minnesota.

Samantha Hohn, Gentry Academy

girls lacrosse

The junior midfielder boasts one of the more remarkable scoring resumes in Minnesota lacrosse. While Hohn still has another season before she takes her game to one of the ACC’s up-and-coming powers, she posted 171 points as a freshman and sophomore and now seemingly scores at will for the Stars. College plan: Clemson.

Howie Johnson, Forest Lake

football, track and field

The 6-3, 260-pound Johnson is the engine that drives the Forest Lake football team. He is known for his explosiveness off the ball, speed to chase down ball-carriers sideline to sideline and immense strength on the interior. Had 87 tackles, 32 TFLs in 2024. He’s also one of the state’s top shot putters. College plan: Minnesota.

Parker Killian, Chaska

baseball

The state’s top-ranked prospect in the class delivers a low-90s fastball to go along with a sharp slider and changeup when he’s on the mound. He roams the outfield when not pitching. College plan: Minnesota.

Brandon Mickelson, Moorhead

boys hockey

Mickelson is a puck mover who always makes the right play. The defenseman helped the Spuds win the 2A state title with eight goals and 36 assists. College plan: undecided.

Casey Mork, Stillwater

boys lacrosse

The junior goalkeeper has backstopped one of the state’s most dominant defenses for the past three seasons. Mork posted a 62% save percentage as a sophomore, and the netminder has turned his game up a notch as a junior. College plan: Le Moyne.

Jayden Moore, Hopkins

basketball, football

Moore has an offer from the Gophers to play both sports. On the court, he recorded multiple triple-doubles while accumulating more than 1,500 points, 1,000 assists and 500 rebounds in his varsity career with a year remaining. College plan: undecided.

Lorelai Nelson, Edina

girls hockey

Nelson has speed for days with hands to match. The forward delivered 18 goals and 23 assists to the Hornets’ attack. College plan: Penn State.

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton

basketball, softball, tennis

The state’s all-time leading rebounder led the Rangers to their first Class 2A girls basketball championship game against Providence Academy. She averaged 29.9 points per game and 16.2 rebounds per game for Crosby-Ironton this winter, and set a state record for assists in a game (21). College plan: Minnesota (basketball).

Jacob Oliver, St. Cloud Cathedral

boys soccer

Scored a state-high 43 goals and assisted another 20, leading the Crusaders to an undefeated regular season and third-place Class 1A finish. He netted a bicycle kick in the state semifinals, one of his many impressive goals this fall. College plan: undecided.

Cedric Tomes, East Ridge

basketball

Tomes had a breakout season for East Ridge last season while averaging 27.3 points per game. In May, he became the first local high school player to say he’ll play for new Gophers coach Niko Medved. College plan: Minnesota.

Andrew Trout, Rocori

football

Trout, a 6-6, 275-pound offensive tackle, committed to the Gophers as a sophomore. Trout also had scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State. He was the first player from the 2026 recruiting class to commit to Minnesota. College plan: Minnesota.

Mason West, Edina

football, hockey

The prototype for an all-around athlete, West has collegiate opportunities to play quarterback for a D-I football program or play high-level D-I hockey. At 6-6 and 215 pounds, he’s got a strong, accurate arm and excellent downfield vision. On the rink, his speed, size and skating ability, along with his deft hands, make him impossible to ignore. College plans: undecided.

Christian Wiggins, Wayzata

boys basketball

The junior guard averaged a team-high 19.1 points per game as Wayzata won the Class 4A state title. Wiggins has developed into a three-level scorer for the Trojans and has been considered the top Minnesota recruit in his class. College plan: Iowa State.

Jayda Wilson, Roseville

track and field

Wilson’s 13 foot, 1 inch vault in early April is sixth all-time in Minnesota girls history. The Raider already has a Class 3A title to her name and is eyeing the state record of 13-11.25. Wilson is an all-around cog in the Raiders’ track and field machine, also jumping, sprinting and hurdling for Roseville. College plan: undecided.

Taylor Voigt, Hill-Murray

Alpine ski

Voigt won her second Alpine skiing state title this winter, coming back from a sophomore season where a slip at sectionals kept her from the state meet. Voigt has also helped Hill-Murray to two team state titles. College plan: undecided.

Roman Voss, Jackson County Central

football

Considered to be the top athlete in the class of 2026, the 6-4, 220-pound Voss is a dual-threat at quarterback, with a strong, accurate arm who is also fast and elusive as a runner. He’s versatile enough to play wide receiver or defensive back in college. Recruiters are hot on him, with 14 offers from Power Four colleges. College plan: undecided.

about the writers

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

