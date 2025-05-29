Best in Class | 2026
‘Best in Class’ is a Minnesota Star Tribune Sports series publishing this week.
. . .
Minnesotans will have one more year to watch these college stars of tomorrow before they graduate. This list of the state’s best seniors-to-be is also a batch we’ll see make their college commitments official throughout the 2025-2026 school year. (Athletes are listed in alphabetical order)
Noah Asuma, Cherry
baseball, basketball
Outstanding on the diamond and the court. The 6-2 smooth athlete shines as a middle infield prospect and is a calming force as a guard on the basketball team. College plan: Minnesota.
Carter Casey, Grand Rapids
boys hockey
This season, Casey offered a glimpse of what’s to come. The goaltender went 10-9-1 and allowed 2.72 goals per game while stopping 91% of shots faced. He also plays for the Waterloo Blackhawks in the United States Hockey League. College plan: undecided.