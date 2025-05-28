Best in Class | 2027
‘Best in Class’ is a Minnesota Star Tribune Sports series publishing this week. Coming tomorrow: Juniors.
Underclassmen no more, this group of student-athletes has already established itself as some of Minnesota’s best. Picked by Minnesota Star Tribune staff writers, these standout sophomores will make headlines for another two years. (Athletes are listed in alphabetical order.)
Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy
girls tennis
Alley won the 2024 Class 1A singles championship and completed a 21-1 record with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over of Fatemeh Vang of Blake in the final match. In the state tournament, Alley won all four matches without dropping a set and lost just nine total games in four matches. College plans: Undecided
Blake Betton, Shakopee
football
The son of Sabers head coach Ray Betton, the 6-3, 180-pound safety is an instinctive leader, with the athleticism to stick with receivers, a nose for the ball and the size and speed to excel in run support. Betton had 87 tackles, 61 solo, in 2024 with six passes defensed, four interceptions and two tackles for loss. College plan: Undecided