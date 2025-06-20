Lemon Drop Hill, an infamous spot late in Grandma’s Marathon course, lives up to its lore

DULUTH – By 1985, a specific spot along the Grandma’s Marathon course, which winds from near Two Harbors, Minn., hugs the shoreline of Lake Superior and ends in Canal Park, was already getting buzz among runners.
On a route known more for its scenic vistas than incline changes, Lemon Drop Hill is a short, steep and mighty moment at about the 22-mile mark of the route. That year’s winner Don Norman, racing alongside a 1984 Olympian, made his push and never looked back.
“That’s all I needed, just to break contact” Norman told a Duluth News Tribune sportswriter at the time. “After that, I just I blew in. I was gone.”
As for Canadian Dave Edge, who finished second behind Norman, he also knew that was the spot to move. It just didn’t work out for him that day.
“It was horrible,” Edge said at the time. “My style went to pieces.”
Forty years later, Lemon Drop Hill remains a defining spot on the Grandma’s Marathon and Garry Bjorklund Half-Marathon route — even though the restaurant it’s named for, which once sat at the crest, was torn down in the late 1980s with the expansion of Interstate 35. It’s just south of Glensheen Mansion.
The 26.2- and 13.1-mile races Saturday morning are expected to draw thousands of runners and spectators to Duluth for the largest event of the year.
“Every course has to have its challenges, and that was one of our challenges of the race,” said Scott Keenan, who founded the race in 1977. “It’s a good place to make a move, if you want to.”