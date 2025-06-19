“Running along the lake means you need to be prepared for different micro-climates, all in one morning, as you get closer and then farther away from the water. That’s what [world masters star runner] Alex Ratelle told me, and that’s what I preach,” said former Grandma’s Marathon executive director Scott Keenan, who was in charge from the beginning and retired in 2013 after 37 years. “June in Duluth has been fabulous and [the race] has been lucky, and not just a little lucky.”