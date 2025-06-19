DULUTH - Luck is one reason for the remarkable running weather at Grandma’s Marathon the past 48 years.
Lake Superior gets most of the credit, but luck is an ingredient.
Go back just one year. Heavy rain was forecast along the North Shore, yet there was only light rain and 50-degree temperatures on race day — nearly perfect for going 26.2 miles, or 13.1 in the accompanying Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.
Records set in 2024: Women’s marathon course best, and men’s and women’s half marathon course bests. Oh, and Kenyan Elisha Barno claimed a race-record sixth men’s title.
“Distance running is a huge effort, and when the temperature gets even into the 50s, performance can suffer. There’s just not any way to dress well for the heat,” said Steve Harrington of Duluth, the race’s medical director for 25 years (1986-2010). “Our location on the shores of Lake Superior helps. The vast majority of the race days have been cool. Grandma’s Marathon got its reputation because of a fast course and good weather.”
The reputation remains, and Saturday’s races, which finish in Duluth’s Canal Park, are in demand. When registration opened last Oct. 1, the half marathon was filled in 18 hours with 9,762 runners and the marathon was filled in 37 days with 10,114 runners. All are event records.
Grandma’s is Minnesota’s oldest and largest marathon and ranked No. 10 in the United States in 2024 with 7,578 timed finishers.
We’ll see if weather luck holds Saturday as a heat wave flows through Minnesota; along the shore, the forecast is for damp weather with early morning temperatures in the 50s.