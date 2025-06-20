The suburb wanted to fix up the street. Then residents saw the price tag.

A little road is kicking up a big controversy in Inver Grove Heights.
In May, the south metro city approved an early design that would add a fresh coat of pavement, a storm sewer system, curbs and gutters to the Blackberry Trail area, a well-trodden thoroughfare that winds among impressive houses.
Neighbors are set to each be assessed $24,580 to fund the work, which will also better direct stormwater to reduce erosion, according to a preliminary calculation.
But the project, construction of which could start in 2026, has incensed much of the neighborhood, with homeowners decrying its high cost and potential damage to their properties.
Some have taken their criticism further, arguing the city hasn’t been transparent about the road reconstruction’s details or incorporated their feedback into the design.
“The people of this area are really, really concerned with the disruption, with the cost,” said neighbor Chris Maley. “And we didn’t have any say in it.”
City engineer Paul Merchlewicz defended the project in an interview, saying staff continue to work with residents to minimize damage and have followed the normal assessment process to calculate costs. The project, he explained, is a badly needed overhaul that will remedy drainage problems and reduce erosion.
But that explanation hasn’t assuaged the fears of many neighbors, who contend their rural road doesn’t need a pricey facelift.