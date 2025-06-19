Opinion: It’s time to reevaluate Minnesota’s free school lunch program

I’ve spoken with teachers who describe plate after plate of untouched food being carted off the cafeteria line — fruit, vegetables, even entire entrées being thrown away because students didn’t eat them. Such incidents aren’t merely anecdotal: School lunch programs nationwide often see 30-50% waste, and Harvard estimates show that 60% of vegetables and 40% of fresh fruit are discarded. In Minnesota, lawmakers have already begun addressing milk waste caused by universal eligibility issues, such as students taking free milk with bag lunches only to discard excess. This isn’t just inefficient — it’s disrespectful of both food and public funds, especially when taxpayers across the state are footing the bill for meals many students neither need nor want.