Opinion: It’s time to reevaluate Minnesota’s free school lunch program

Now that the school season is formally over I think it is appropriate to assess Minnesota’s universal free breakfast and lunch program — available to all students regardless of income. It was launched with good intentions: To eliminate stigma, reduce food insecurity and ensure every child gets through the school day fueled. But in practice, it has revealed serious flaws that undermine its original goals.
I’ve spoken with teachers who describe plate after plate of untouched food being carted off the cafeteria line — fruit, vegetables, even entire entrées being thrown away because students didn’t eat them. Such incidents aren’t merely anecdotal: School lunch programs nationwide often see 30-50% waste, and Harvard estimates show that 60% of vegetables and 40% of fresh fruit are discarded. In Minnesota, lawmakers have already begun addressing milk waste caused by universal eligibility issues, such as students taking free milk with bag lunches only to discard excess. This isn’t just inefficient — it’s disrespectful of both food and public funds, especially when taxpayers across the state are footing the bill for meals many students neither need nor want.
Even more troubling is the nutritional quality of the meals provided. While the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 raised standards, many school menu items still fall short — students routinely report that meals are bland, low-quality and full of processed ingredients. The USDA’s nutritional guidelines allow up to 30% of calories from fat and low emphasis on fruits and vegetables, leaving room for questionable meal options.
Teachers I’ve heard from say the food is “barely edible” and isn’t fostering healthy eating habits but instead reinforcing junk-food preferences. At the same time, by applying free access universally, we enable lazy school district policies that treat nutrition like a checkbox, not a commitment. If the program is universal for its simplicity, it also becomes simplistic. This superficial approach fails both fiscally and nutritionally.
Moreover, universal eligibility removes accountability. Parents who can afford to cover school meals still get them free; meanwhile, the funding model for several districts is now in jeopardy because participation levels are flattening, unexpectedly reducing per-student reimbursement. That means taxpayers are shelling out millions to sustain a system that isn’t necessarily working better — just costing more. Budget projections have estimated that this program will cost $600 million over the next two years. Why should hardworking Minnesotans subsidize sandwiches for students whose families can afford them, especially when the system is inefficient and wasteful?
A more effective model would redirect that spending directly to families in need, empowering them to nourish their children at home. Instead of blanket universal coverage, Minnesota could provide targeted meal stipends or benefits to low‑income households, allowing them to shop at food shelves, farmers’ markets or grocery stores based on their unique cultural and nutritional needs. This not only reduces waste — because families purchase what they actually consume — but also supports local food systems, aligns with food‑justice principles and builds healthier eating habits. A targeted approach respects taxpayer investment and acknowledges that one-size-fits-all programs often deliver one-size-fits-worst outcomes.