Roper: Toxic politics keeps some on the sidelines

The tenor of our politics is affecting people’s participation in public life, whether we can see it or not.
Readers graciously gave me some unfiltered insight after my last column, which asked about how toxic politics is affecting their willingness to put themselves out there. I offered not to use their full names — which I typically want when publishing feedback — since I was inquiring specifically about the risks of being in the spotlight.
One woman, Becky, said she has been encouraged to run for office a number of times. But she won’t do it because of the effect it would have on her family, especially given research that women are targeted more than men with harassment and threats.
“It saddens me — more diverse opinions in policy and politics have been found to make us better,” Becky wrote. “We won’t be better when we don’t center the voices of everyone. And everyone can’t participate when they don’t feel safe and bullying is commonplace.”
Deborah Jindra said she stopped writing letters to the editor after people responded by sending letters to her home. She volunteers for good governance causes, but would think twice about running for office.
“I am no longer young but I am determined to fight back the fear and despair and use whatever power I have to carry on the work of Melissa Hortman,” Jindra wrote. “We all need an extra dose of courage, brains, and heart to pull through. June 14 should be a call to action for us all.”
A small-town mayor serving in his first term — after years on the City Council — wrote that he’s probably not going to run for re-election. He’s frustrated by how much time is spent battling accusatory and ill-informed rumors spreading on social media.
“It’s a very tough time in local politics because conspiracy theorists and keyboard warriors pounce on anything they can to get attention via social media,” he wrote. “And the real truth is that politics should be boring!”