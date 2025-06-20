Twin Cities

Roper: Toxic politics keeps some on the sidelines

Reader anecdotes show how threats and vitriol discourage involvement in public life, which impoverishes us all.

Columnist Icon

By Eric Roper

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 11:00AM
A ballot box in Duluth, photographed in 2019. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The tenor of our politics is affecting people’s participation in public life, whether we can see it or not.

Readers graciously gave me some unfiltered insight after my last column, which asked about how toxic politics is affecting their willingness to put themselves out there. I offered not to use their full names — which I typically want when publishing feedback — since I was inquiring specifically about the risks of being in the spotlight.

One woman, Becky, said she has been encouraged to run for office a number of times. But she won’t do it because of the effect it would have on her family, especially given research that women are targeted more than men with harassment and threats.

“It saddens me — more diverse opinions in policy and politics have been found to make us better,” Becky wrote. “We won’t be better when we don’t center the voices of everyone. And everyone can’t participate when they don’t feel safe and bullying is commonplace.”

Deborah Jindra said she stopped writing letters to the editor after people responded by sending letters to her home. She volunteers for good governance causes, but would think twice about running for office.

“I am no longer young but I am determined to fight back the fear and despair and use whatever power I have to carry on the work of Melissa Hortman,” Jindra wrote. “We all need an extra dose of courage, brains, and heart to pull through. June 14 should be a call to action for us all.”

A small-town mayor serving in his first term — after years on the City Council — wrote that he’s probably not going to run for re-election. He’s frustrated by how much time is spent battling accusatory and ill-informed rumors spreading on social media.

“It’s a very tough time in local politics because conspiracy theorists and keyboard warriors pounce on anything they can to get attention via social media,” he wrote. “And the real truth is that politics should be boring!”

A former state official wrote that she became accustomed to enduring tough legislative hearings as part of the job. She had also received physical threats by phone and email. But she was very shaken by a handwritten death threat that was mailed to her home. It mentioned her family.

“Granting public servants the sanctity of their homes does not stop the current (to use your words) ‘vicious cycle plaguing our politics.’ But it is a piece,” she wrote.

One man wrote that he is worried the Hortman assassination won’t be an inflection point. He said the praise — in some corners — of the UnitedHealth Group CEO’s alleged killer and the Jan. 6 rioters makes it hard to build trust. There’s not a shared understanding of what these events mean and how they affect the community, he wrote.

Related Coverage

Twin Cities

Roper: The legacy of June 14 hinges on confronting a vicious cycle in our politics

Twin Cities

Roper: The ‘birthplace of Minneapolis’ is ready for its next chapter. Let’s tell the whole story.

Minneapolis

Roper: Plentiful ideas to fix Nicollet Mall show it has a bright future

St. Paul

Roper: Downtown St. Paul still awaits the return of state workers

He has nonetheless decided to run for his suburban school board because, amid the school district’s financial difficulties, some board members refuse to believe information being presented by the district administration.

Some feel left out of the current partisan environment.

One man said he used to be an outspoken Republican, active in local causes and conventions. In the 1990s, people at these events told him he was in the wrong party. He began volunteering at DFL events to help a family member, which generated complaints because of his more right-leaning views. So he stopped going. He no longer attends city council meetings or church functions.

Readers had some suggestions for how to move forward after the assassination of Melissa Hortman. Per my suggestion for a “Minnesota Day of Civility,” one online commenter suggested making it a whole month because of people’s short attention spans. Another commenter suggested a “a rally for de-escalation — where people who disagree politically come together in fellowship and respect.”

Laurie Jackson noted, in an email, the importance of civics education. A new state law has made this a requirement for Minnesota high schoolers, starting with last year’s freshman class.

“I had incredible civics teachers (called Social Studies in my day) that had a huge impact on me and my understanding of my responsibilities as a citizen,” Jackson wrote. “They also taught me how to conduct myself in public discussions or debates.”

It’s unfortunate that our politics has become so alienating for many people. I hope June 14 becomes a turning point that we remember for many generations.

You can follow this column by email by signing up here. A newsletter is forthcoming.

about the writer

about the writer

Eric Roper

Columnist

Eric Roper is a columnist for the Star Tribune focused on urban affairs in the Twin Cities. He previously oversaw Curious Minnesota, the Minnesota Star Tribune's reader-driven reporting project.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

St. Paul

Construction at troubled St. Paul apartment could signal shift for beleaguered neighborhood

card image

Drug use and crime around Kimball Court worried neighbors, but the building’s owners hope renovation and expansion will bring change.

Twin Cities

Roper: Toxic politics keeps some on the sidelines

Staff headshot
Eric Roper
card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

The suburb wanted to fix up the street. Then residents saw the price tag.

card image