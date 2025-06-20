Kody Clemens rewarded with homer after trusting his process

CINCINNATI – Kody Clemens entered Thursday with four hits in his previous 41 at-bats (.098 batting average), but teammates kept encouraging him not change anything about his approach.
He was still hitting the ball hard. He had more walks (six) than strikeouts (five). They showed him his “expected” stats, which are generated from his exit velocities and quality of contact, that said he was hitting as well as anyone on the team.
In his first at-bat Thursday — his fourth start since June 8 because the Twins faced a line of lefty starting pitchers — he pulled an inside cutter down the right-field line for a go-ahead, two-run homer against Cincinnati Reds righthander Nick Martinez.
“Kody’s swing was huge,” Carlos Correa said after the Twins’ 12-5 win at Great American Ball Park. “To put us ahead like that and just get the monkey off your back the way he did, it was huge for the team and a big boost. I think he got the bats going.”
Clemens has shown a knack for stepping up in big moments. He has seven homers since he joined the Twins and four have either tied the game or put the Twins ahead.
“‘The Missile’ is on it,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He hammered that ball. He did a great job of keeping the ball fair and not just spinning on it and hooking it. It wasn’t fair by much and it stayed really true.”
The sporadic playing time because of pitcher matchups didn’t affect Clemens. He’s been a bench guy for most of his big-league career, so he knows how to handle it. And the advice from his teammates kept him relaxed despite seeing no results from strong swings.
“I feel like I’ve hit the ball well, just right at people,” Clemens said. “It’s very frustrating, but what are you going to do? I’m hitting .210 and it doesn’t feel that way.”