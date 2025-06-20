Sunday supper: Sweet Chile-Glazed Salmon with Strawberry Sauce Vierge

Sweet Chile-Glazed Salmon with Strawberry Sauce Vierge
Serves 4.
From “Mostly French: Recipes From a Kitchen in Provence,” by Makenna Held, who operates the Courageous Cooking School in Julia Child’s former summer home in Provence. “At first, this audacious combination of strawberries and salmon was hotly contested by everyone at the Courageous Cooking School,” she writes. “But after enlisting friends and students to test many variations, we hit on this beautifully glazed recipe with a distinct bite of chiles. You might want to make extra glaze to whisk with some olive oil and a splash of vinegar to make into a fruity salad dressing.” (Simon Element, 2025)
For the salmon:
- 1 skin-on salmon fillet, 2 to 3 lb.
- Fine sea salt
- 8 oz. hulled strawberries (about 2 c. chopped)
- 1 tsp. chile flakes, preferably chipotle
- 1 lime
- 1 small shallot, coarsely chopped
- ½ tsp. ground coriander
For the garnish:
- 8 oz. cherry tomatoes, cut into halves
- 4 oz. strawberries, hulled and chopped
- ½ c. chopped fresh cilantro or basil, or both
- Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
To prepare the salmon and glaze: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Place the salmon on a half-sheet pan and season both sides with salt. Allow it to come to room temperature while you prepare the glaze.
Combine the strawberries and chile flakes in a blender. Grate in lime zest from the entire lime, cut the lime in half, and add about 1 tablespoon of the juice. Add the shallot, coriander and a hearty pinch of salt, and process until smooth. Set aside.
Move the salmon to one side of the half-sheet pan. Pour about half of the sauce, in a strip the same length as the salmon, onto the center of the pan. Place the salmon on top. Smother the remaining glaze over the top of the salmon. Bake for 5 minutes to set the glaze.