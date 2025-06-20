Sunday supper: Sweet Chile-Glazed Salmon with Strawberry Sauce Vierge

From “Mostly French: Recipes From a Kitchen in Provence,” by Makenna Held, who operates the Courageous Cooking School in Julia Child’s former summer home in Provence. “At first, this audacious combination of strawberries and salmon was hotly contested by everyone at the Courageous Cooking School,” she writes. “But after enlisting friends and students to test many variations, we hit on this beautifully glazed recipe with a distinct bite of chiles. You might want to make extra glaze to whisk with some olive oil and a splash of vinegar to make into a fruity salad dressing.” (Simon Element, 2025)