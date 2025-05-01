Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Former Walz rival fights for service dogs

Cheers to newly elected Sen. Keri Heintzeman, of Nisswa, the Republican who won a special election to replace Sen. Justin Eichorn. Heintzeman’s arrival will bring to four the number of women in the 33-member GOP minority caucus. The former district director for Trump is married to a House member, a mother of six, a home-schooler and an anti-condom crusader. We hope she’s learned a thing or two and has abandoned her campaign against prophylactics. Back in 2017, she spoke against distribution of condoms in Crow Wing County. “The most reliable way to avoid the transmission of STDs are to abstain from sexual activity or be in a long-term mutually monogamous relationship with an uninfected partner,” she said. In an ideal world, that would be true, but Heintzeman’s equally sanctimonious predecessor, a married father of four, resigned after he was arrested in an underage prostitution sting.