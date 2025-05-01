Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Former Walz rival fights for service dogs

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Cheers to two-time Republican GOP gubernatorial candidate, former legislator and Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, who continues to engage in important work after leaving public office. Since 2020, Johnson’s been executive director of Can Do Canines, which trains and provides free assistance dogs to the disabled. At the Capitol this year, Johnson successfully shepherded a bill to passage requiring homeowners’ associations (HOAs) to allow dogs-in-training to live with residents free of charge. The bill was on its way to the office of Gov. Tim Walz, who defeated Johnson in the 2018 governor’s race. That could be a fun signing ceremony with former rivals and a photogenic Labrador retriever.
Jeers to former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, whose behavior has become an utterly indefensible threat to public safety. In town for the NFL team’s draft party last week, Peterson was arrested for allegedly driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on a Richfield freeway with a blood alcohol level of 0.14%. Grow up, get help and stop endangering the rest of us. Peterson’s physical gifts enabled him to dazzle on the football field and earn millions over his NFL career. Vikings fans even celebrated him through his personal travails in his playing days. There’s nothing to cheer anymore. His dangerous driving could quickly have turned deadly. If Peterson can’t keep from messing up, he’s welcome to stay home in Texas.
Cheers to the bipartisan group of senators who came into session with a plan to close the legislative revolving door by imposing a two-year waiting period on the transition from lawmaker to lobbyist. Lead sponsor Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, called it a good governance proposal. Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, also offered a bill. Both learned, however, that a recent ruling from the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared a similar ban in Missouri unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds. The court ruling suggested that a shorter ban, of six months or a year, might withstand constitutional scrutiny, or it might not. Either way, the court decision iced out consideration of a ban this session and limited future options.
Jeers to the senators who didn’t let a bad idea from their House Republican colleagues go to waste. Five Senate Republicans on Monday introduced their own bill designating mRNA vaccines as “weapons of mass destruction.” More like weapons of mass salvation, as the vaccines are credited with saving millions of lives from COVID-19. The Republican senators joining the fight against science are: Eric Lucero of St. Michael; Bill Lieske of Lonsdale; Glenn Gruenhagen of Glencoe; Steve Green of Fosston and Nathan Wesenberg of Little Falls.
Cheers to state Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, for consistently seeking to end the scourge of 3.2% beer, known to most of us as beer-flavored water. On the Senate floor Monday, Housley lamented that another legislative session would pass with 3.2 beer still available in Minnesota even though no other state sells the low-alcohol swill anymore. In dramatic fashion, Housley declared that even “Utah. Utah!” had done away with 3.2 beer in 2019. Maybe next year, she said. I’d raise a Bent Paddle Retro Haze and a Surly Furious to that.
Jeers to the Minnesota Republican delegation in the U.S. House for persistence in ducking voters. Instead of just holding in-person, open forums, they hide behind ticketed events and telephone calls. They’ve earned another jeer for attacking U.S. Rep. Angie Craig because she was doing what they should do by meeting voters at her own St. Cloud town hall. That‘s in the district of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who trumped up a shaky claim of an ethics violation against Craig. Special jeer to Eighth District Rep. Pete Stauber, who caught a flight to Rome for the pope’s funeral and bragged about it on social media while avoiding his own constituents. Emmer, Stauber and fellow GOP Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach are vocal supporters of President Donald Trump. Why aren’t they all out there face-to-face with voters singing the praises of Trump‘s first 100 days?