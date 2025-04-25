Former Viking Adrian Peterson arrested in Twin Cities on a DWI allegation

Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson was booked into a Twin Cities jail Friday on allegation of driving while impaired.
Hennepin County jail records show the 40-year-old former star running back was booked about 5:15 a.m. by the State Patrol on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree driving while impaired and remains in custody.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to the patrol for further details about his arrest including whether Peterson was allegedly impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Peterson played for the Vikings from 2007 until 2016 before bouncing around to several other teams and ending his career playing one game in his final season in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks.
Peterson’s career ended with him rushing for 14,918 yards, fifth all-time in the National Football League.
