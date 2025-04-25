Vikings

Former Viking Adrian Peterson arrested in Twin Cities on a DWI allegation

The State Patrol booked him into jail Friday morning.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 1:22PM
Adrian Peterson was jailed Friday morning in Hennepin County. (Hennepin County jail)

Former Minnesota Viking Adrian Peterson was booked into a Twin Cities jail Friday on allegation of driving while impaired.

Hennepin County jail records show the 40-year-old former star running back was booked about 5:15 a.m. by the State Patrol on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree driving while impaired and remains in custody.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to the patrol for further details about his arrest including whether Peterson was allegedly impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Peterson played for the Vikings from 2007 until 2016 before bouncing around to several other teams and ending his career playing one game in his final season in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Peterson’s career ended with him rushing for 14,918 yards, fifth all-time in the National Football League.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Former Viking Adrian Peterson arrested in Twin Cities on a DWI allegation

card image

The State Patrol booked him into jail Friday morning.

Vikings

Cam Ward goes No. 1, Travis Hunter 2nd and Shedeur Sanders not picked in 1st round of NFL draft

card image

Vikings

Vikings continue offensive line rebuild by drafting Ohio State guard

card image