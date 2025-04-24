Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: International Falls City Council wisely changes course

Jeers to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who failed to explain her decision to send an accused vandal into diversion rather than prosecute him for keying six Teslas in Minneapolis and causing more than $20,000 in damage. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s prominence in the administration of President Donald Trump has made his vehicles a national target for political protest. In Minnesota intentional property damage of more than $1,000 can be prosecuted as a felony. But Moriarty gave the prolific Tesla vandal a break, explaining that she made the decision “in the best interest of public safety.” What does that mean? Part of Moriarty’s job is explaining her choices and logic, otherwise her behavior risks looking like selective non-prosecution. The voluminous chorus of local and national criticism she now hears is warranted.