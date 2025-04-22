Ethics panel weighs whether Senate President violated rules in pushing funding for past legal client

Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion spent more than an hour in front of an ethics committee on Tuesday defending his push to fund a north Minneapolis non-profit organization he also represented as a private attorney.
Champion, a Democrat from Minneapolis’ North Side, was adamant that the relationship doesn’t present a conflict of interest, saying he represented the organization pro-bono and therefore didn’t stand to profit.
“At the end of the day, I was in the same financial position when I started the case as when I ended the case, with zero,” Champion said. “My financial position did not change.”
Champion is seeking an advisory opinion from the Senate Subcommittee on Ethics after news reports revealed that he carried legislation in 2023 that awarded $3 million to 21 Days of Peace, which is run by the Rev. Jerry McAfee. He did not disclose at the time that he had previously represented the Minneapolis pastor in several court cases.
Last month, Champion introduced a bill to award another $1 million to 21 Days of Peace.
A Star Tribune analysis found the relationship between Champion and McAfee goes back more than a decade, with Champion having represented the reverend’s New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in a 2012 lawsuit filed by a lending firm.
Champion said he does regular pro-bono legal work for members of his community, including work for McAfee’s Salem Inc. In exhibits presented to the committee, Champion said his legal work was completed on the case in 2022, and any subsequent motions were made by attorneys on the other side. Final orders in the cases were issued in February and April 2023.
State law defines a conflict of interest as when a legislator “is required to take an action or make a decision that would substantially affect his or her financial interests or those of an associated business.”