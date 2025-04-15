Minnesota Senate president has blurred the line between his legislative and legal business for years

Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion has blurred the line between his legislative and private business for years, pushing for funding for organizations run by his past legal clients and representing a nonprofit he had secured state funding for.
The north Minneapolis Democrat now faces the second ethics complaint of his Senate career, this time over advocating for a violence prevention nonprofit to receive $3 million in funding in 2023. Champion never disclosed that he had represented the Rev. Jerry McAfee, who founded 21 Days of Peace, in several court cases, one of which didn’t wrap up until after he introduced the $3 million bill.
A Star Tribune review of Champion’s past bills and legal clients found additional connections between his legislative and legal work. The senator’s possible conflicts of interest have drawn scrutiny at the State Capitol and prompted calls for stronger ethics rules.
Champion has argued “there was no potential conflict to disclose” with McAfee and 21 Days of Peace, because his representation of McAfee was pro bono. At the same time, he stepped down from his role as chair of the Senate ethics subcommittee and asked the panel to give an advisory opinion determining whether there was a conflict of interest.
The relationship between Champion and McAfee goes back more than a decade, with Champion having represented the reverend’s New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in a 2012 lawsuit filed by a lending firm.
Champion represented McAfee again starting in 2022, months before he advocated for funding for 21 Days of Peace. Last month, Champion introduced a bill to award another $1 million to McAfee’s nonprofit.
“The fact that you can represent a client as a lawyer and then go and effectively represent that client in the Legislature … is a sign that our laws and our rules are pretty short of what people would expect out of basic ethics in government," said former DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.
Winkler was an attorney at the same time he served in the Minnesota Legislature. He said that if he were in Champion’s position, he would have at least disclosed the legal relationship with McAfee, or asked another legislator to carry the bill for 21 Days of Peace.