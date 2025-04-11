GOP files ethics complaint against Minnesota Senate president over conflict of interest concerns

Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion violated the chamber’s rules when he helped steer state funds to a former legal client, Senate GOP lawmakers allege in an ethics complaint filed Friday.
Champion, who also works as a private attorney, has been under scrutiny for advocating that a violence prevention nonprofit receive millions of dollars in state funding in 2023, just months after he had represented the organization’s founder in court. The DFL senator, who represents north Minneapolis, did not disclose his relationship with the nonprofit’s leader.
In a statement announcing the complaint, Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, called it a “clear and deeply troubling case of a public official using their legislative position to potentially benefit their private legal clients.”
“With what we know, at a minimum this is a conflict of interest that warranted disclosure,” Kreun said. “At worst, it’s an abuse of public office for personal and professional gain.”
In a statement, Champion said he was aware of the complaint and noted he had voluntarily sought an advisory opinion from the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct.
Earlier this week, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said there’s a “gray area” between what legislators understand about their own conflict of interest rules and what the public knows.
“I’ve experienced that myself as a legislator and I do think we should pay attention to that,” she said. “We all are here leading with our integrity, and when your integrity is challenged you want to make sure you’re on hard ground. I want to make sure that it’s the case for the Minnesota Senate and for the Legislature because it is important that Minnesotans have faith in our work.”
The ethics complaint requests that the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct review the matter, including whether Champion’s conduct violates Senate rules prohibiting actions that discredit the Senate or undermine public trust in government.