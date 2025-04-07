Minnesota Senate president sought funding for nonprofit run by legal client, and for former employer

Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion advocated for a violence prevention nonprofit to receive millions of dollars in state funding in 2023, just months after he had represented the nonprofit’s founder in court in his capacity as a private attorney.
Champion was the chief sponsor of a bill that awarded $3 million to 21 Days of Peace, which is run by the Rev. Jerry McAfee. The DFL senator did not disclose at the time that he had previously represented McAfee in several court cases.
Last month, Champion introduced a bill that would award another $1 million to 21 Days of Peace. He testified in favor of the bill at a committee hearing last week — with McAfee sitting next to him — and again didn’t disclose their previous legal relationship.
Champion faced scrutiny at the State Capitol on Monday for the possible conflict of interest, which was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer, while further connections between himself, his staff and nonprofits he’s sought state funding for emerged.
The senator defended himself in a written statement, saying “there was no potential conflict to disclose” on 21 Days of Peace. At the same time, Champion announced he would temporarily step down from his role as chair of the Senate ethics subcommittee and ask the panel to give an advisory opinion determining whether there was a conflict.
In the statement, Champion said he provided “pro bono legal counsel” to McAfee and a separate nonprofit he ran called Salem Inc. to help them negotiate a resolution to a civil real estate foreclosure issue. That work began in May 2022 and ended that October with a settlement agreement, Champion said.
“I was not paid for this work. The Supreme Court encourages lawyers to provide pro bono services as a part of our practice,” he said. “Our conflict of interest rules cover situations that directly and financially benefit individual legislators. Because my work in this matter occurred in the past, and was unpaid, there was no potential conflict to disclose.”
But McAfee refused to say whether he paid Champion for his services when asked by the Minnesota Reformer: “I won’t answer that,” McAfee told the news outlet. “Is there something on the books that would prevent me from hiring him as an attorney?”