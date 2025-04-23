Greater Minnesota

International Falls hears taxpayers’ concerns but rejects recall petitions

Council members voted Monday to explore alternatives for a divisive police headquarters project that sparked recall petitions.

By Kim Hyatt

April 23, 2025 at 1:11PM
International Falls Police Chief Mike Kostiuk, left, observes Monday's City Council meeting, where residents and council members weighed in on the future location of police headquarters, which has been hotly debated for months and the cause of recall petitions against the council.

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – After months of pushback against a multimillion-dollar police headquarters project, city leaders here are potentially reversing course.

The City Council voted unanimously to re-engage with the county about police moving back into the old law enforcement center it shared with the sheriff’s office for 40 years. This comes after a vote to proceed with renovating an aging Kootasca community center for police, a plan residents opposed at a time when their taxes have risen by 40%.

Now they felt heard. Their applause erupted Monday in council chambers, crammed with 50 people on creaky wooden pews in what was once a courtroom. But the city also rejected recall petitions against the council signed by more than 500 residents accusing the city of overspending and lacking transparency.

Council Member Tim Wegner, who motioned to go back to the table with the county, said in an interview that he was influenced to reconsider the police project not by petitions, but a letter penned by a former mayor, Shawn Mason, who feared speaking out.

“I can only imagine how many other citizens and business owners are staying silent for the same reasons,” Mason said in her letter read by Mayor Drake Dill at the meeting.

Mason told the council to show courage and hit pause on the project as city finances are troubling with “a declining population alongside rising government costs and property taxes — an unsustainable trajectory."

Wegner said he didn’t go into that meeting intending on asking the council to collaborate with the county, which remains open to negotiations. But he decided it was “for the good of the community to give it one more chance.”

The law enforcement agencies split in 2023 when Koochiching County raised rent for the first time since 1999. Then the city passed on the opportunity to move police into a $26.5 million sheriff’s office and jail now under construction. Police are renting space temporarily on the third floor of the Backus community center, home also to a daycare, theater and nonprofits.

Police Chief Mike Kostiuk said in an interview from his stopgap office that it’s not an ideal space for his officers.

“The police department just wants a place to go, and we don’t know what direction we’re going,” Kostiuk said.

Some in the community point blame at Kostiuk for moving out of the old law enforcement center and accused him of creating a rift between the agencies. Kostiuk, who has been chief since 2021 and with the agency for nearly 20 years, disputed that and said the agencies continue working closely together.

“I think it’s easy to just assume that he must be leaving because he’s difficult and the police don’t want to work with the sheriff’s department,” he said. But he said it comes down to the city and county negotiating rent, and he has no authority over that.

“If the [old] law enforcement center can be shown to be the best option for our police department and most cost-efficient, that’s where we should go, because it does make sense,” he said. “If that building is sound and requires minimal improvements, it’s obviously built to house a law enforcement agency. We should be in that building, rather than converting Kootasca.”

Kootasca is in poor condition and sits in a residential neighborhood. Renovation estimates came in around $5 million. It’s now down to $1.6 million, just for the first phase with an unknown price tag on the second phase.

Most folks opposed pouring money into the aging building that isn’t centrally located.

The county made a negotiable offer for the city to move back into the old law enforcement center for $160,000 per year. The Kootasca site would cost about $120,000 per year, Wegner said, to pay off bonds, not a lease since it’s a city-owned building.

Some residents have questioned whether investing in Kootasca would be a waste if the agency were to dissolve. More than 35 police departments across the state have done so in the past decade.

International Falls is shrinking and the police agency isn’t growing, but Kostiuk said operations are evolving to keep up with increased calls for service and unique public safety circumstances at the state’s busiest Canadian port of entry.

“We’re not worried so much about where we end up, but just that we still have our police department, and we’re still serving the community,” Kostiuk said.

He also doesn’t view the recall petitions as being against the police department.

At Monday’s meeting, city administration explained the petitions were insufficient by lacking the birth year of each signee and by failing to prove malfeasance. Those requirements are not mentioned in city charter but are outlined in state statute.

Petitioner Ed Bates said recall efforts are far from over, as it still remains to be seen if the city abandons Kootasca. A previous motion to renovate it was never rescinded, so those plans are still in motion.

Bates said he believes “the recall petitions played a part” in the council reconsidering, even if they were deemed insufficient.

Several residents told the council they should still resign as hundreds signed the petitions. Council members didn’t step down, but Wegner said he hopes the council took a step in the right direction Monday.

“I still worry what the outcome will be,” he said, “but hopefully it’s a positive start for the community.”

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

