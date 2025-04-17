Hot-mic vulgarities by International Falls City Council fuel frustrations and recall campaigns

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – Council meetings here are packed to the gills lately. Tensions run high. Recall petitions have been circulating. And Rhonda Benedix is disgusted.
The lifelong International Falls resident addressed the council in February, something she had done only once before about tax hikes. Residents have been in an uproar for months over the city paying millions on police headquarters — and not because they don’t support police. Benedix used to be married to someone in law enforcement, she said, like her daughter is now.
“We all think that they do a great job,” she told the council. “Nobody’s disputing their job.”
But many in this Canadian border community are frustrated that the city is renovating the Kootasca community center for police after turning down offers to join Koochiching County’s new $26.5 million sheriff’s office and jail under construction. Police also could have stayed in the old law enforcement center that it shared with the sheriff’s office since 1981. But despite residents and the county pleading with the city to share space in the name of cost efficiency and collaboration, the council went a different way. The reason is elusive.
“That is such a controversial topic in town,” Mayor Drake Dill said in an interview. “I don’t even know if I want to comment on it. … The public answer that the police chief is giving the public is we just want our own identity.”
Dill added: “It’s an insufficient answer in the name of transparency.”
On top of taxpayers footing that $26.5 million bill for the new sheriff’s headquarters, they passed a $14 million school bond in August and $4.5 million bond to upgrade the ice arena. The city is seeking bids on a nearly $9 million street repair project. Then there’s $2.7 million bond for rehabbing the public works building and a $12 million water plant project in the pipeline, for which the city is asking the Legislature for $4.8 million.
Now another $1.6 million to $5 million could be spent on the police — an agency with a dozen full-time officers — and taxpayers say they can’t afford all of it at once. Not when this blue-collar town of 5,600 people is shrinking as the cost of living is snowballing.