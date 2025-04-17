Hot-mic vulgarities by International Falls City Council fuel frustrations and recall campaigns

But many in this Canadian border community are frustrated that the city is renovating the Kootasca community center for police after turning down offers to join Koochiching County’s new $26.5 million sheriff’s office and jail under construction. Police also could have stayed in the old law enforcement center that it shared with the sheriff’s office since 1981. But despite residents and the county pleading with the city to share space in the name of cost efficiency and collaboration, the council went a different way. The reason is elusive.