Olson: Champion’s lack of clarity shows need for immediate ethics change at the Legislature

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
When he’s not at the Legislature, Senate President Bobby Joe Champion practices law. The Minneapolis DFLer is well acquainted with rules requiring lawyers to avoid conflicts of interest and steer clear of anything giving even the appearance of a conflict of interest.
At least one would think that the case. Unfortunately, it’s a wildly presumptuous conclusion. Neither Champion nor his DFL and GOP colleagues seem to understand, or worse, care, about the deep ethical morass they’ve created through years of inaction on spending reforms, especially when it comes to lax oversight of billions in grants to nonprofits. Now, the morass has exploded to the surface, again.
In the past week through reporting initially by the Minnesota Reformer, it surfaced that Champion recently sponsored a bill to steer $1 million to a private legal client, the Rev. Jerry McAfee, for his 21 Days of Peace organization to advance “social equity building and community engagement” in Minneapolis.
Champion not only sponsored the bill, he’s the chairman of the Senate Jobs and Economic Development Committee where the measure remains under consideration.
This wasn’t Champion’s first effort on behalf of McAfee. In 2023, Champion sponsored and passed a bill that gave $3 million to McAfee’s organization. Also in 2023, he directed $1.5 million to the Stairstep Foundation for which he once worked and at which his legislative assistant moonlighted.
In response to the revelations, Champion temporarily stepped down as chairman of the Senate Ethics Subcommittee. He asked the same panel for an ethics advisory opinion. Let’s pause for a moment to contemplate what we’re witnessing. The ethics chairman, a legislator who holds multiple leadership roles, fails to see a conflict here.