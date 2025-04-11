Burcum: A worthy political legacy: permanent Boundary Waters protections

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Let’s not sugarcoat the immediate prospects of a historic new bill — one introduced by Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Wednesday — to permanently protect the state’s beloved Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from copper mining pollution.
During his first term in office, President Donald Trump’s administration employed dubious legal maneuvers to assist a Chilean mining conglomerate’s effort to open the Twin Metals copper mine on a site near the BWCAW.
Helping Twin Metals’ Chilean billionaire owners looks to be a priority again during his second term. Late last month, Trump issued an executive order to increase American mineral production and identify regulatory bottlenecks. The president’s mining-friendly political party also controls both chambers of the U.S. Congress.
These realities create hurricane-force headwinds for Smith’s new bill, the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection Act. But introducing it, even if it doesn’t deliver immediate results, is still a noble and necessary effort.
In doing so, Smith joins forces with another member of the state’s congressional delegation, Rep. Betty McCollum, to enact permanent safeguards against mining pollution for the BWCAW watershed. McCollum, a Democrat, has previously introduced similar legislation in the U.S. House.
Their legislation sends a powerful message. U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents northeast Minnesota in the U.S. House, is one of the copper mining industry’s most vocal congressional allies, and is working energetically to undo mining protections in place for the BWCAW watershed. The legislation championed by Smith and McCollum strongly signals that Stauber’s “Mine, Baby, Mine” philosophy does not represent all Minnesotans.