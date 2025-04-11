Burcum: A worthy political legacy: permanent Boundary Waters protections

The site does not lie within the BWCAW itself but would be within the watershed draining into the protected wilderness. Adding to concerns: The underground project would be perched near the shoreline of a river that drains into the BWCAW, whose waters are so pristine that they lack the minerals and other natural safeguards that could help neutralize potential pollutants. This is a greatly heightened concern given that the copper mining industry globally has an abysmal environmental record.