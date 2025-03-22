Tolkkinen: $10 to see Rep. Fischbach, and they didn’t even get to ask their questions

OTTERTAIL, MINN. - U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., finally came face to face with her critics on Thursday, but they had to pay $10 to see her. And none of them were allowed to speak to her directly.
She arrived through a back door, went to the lectern of a conference room at Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail, and was whisked out through the same door when it was over. There was no walking through the crowd, no smiles and small talk for those who had come, or pressing the flesh or pretending to care about their concerns. No selfies for social media or for posterity.
Fischbach is adept at dodging hard questions and people who disagree with her. She even dodges people who might not necessarily disagree with her but want to better understand her positions.
Fischbach has been ignoring the pleas of groups like Indivisible Minnesota and the League of Women Voters to meet with the public in a town hall meeting. She has also turned down several of my requests for interviews. The only interviews she seems to give are to conservative radio stations.
But she agreed to meet with the conservative Twin Cities-based Center of the American Experiment, which hosted a well-publicized event open to anyone who wanted to pay $10. The proceeds all went to the center, and not to the congresswoman.
Through the small town of Ottertail, well over 100 protesters lined the sidewalk, some holding up signs that emphasized that they live in her district (earlier this month, she dismissed similar protests as “garbage” instigated by outsiders).
The outdoor protesters outnumbered those who came to hear her speak. And in the conference room, her supporters seemed to be outnumbered by those who were either against her, were looking for answers to their concerns, or simply wanted to hear their congressional representative for themselves. There were farmers there, people concerned about climate change, retirees and people with health issues. There were some whose booming voices marked them as seasoned protesters. Local officials seem to have stayed away.
Fischbach represents a wide swath of western Minnesota, a district of farms, lake homes, resorts and small towns. It skews older and poorer than the rest of the state. About a quarter of the residents here rely on Medicaid to pay for their health care. Medicaid is under the gun, with its oversight committee ordered by congressional leadership to cut some $880 billion in funding.