I was getting ready to skewer these five senators in this column when it occurred to me that our problems run much deeper. We are rapidly trading Minnesota Nice for Minnesota Hostile. We trash each other online. Accuse each other of all kinds of nefarious motives and intellectual deficits. Social media warriors show they have no desire to persuade, enlighten or learn. They are out to crush, mock, eviscerate. It’s like we can’t offer a decent argument without dripping a little poison at the end, like, “Can’t you read?” or “Try to use your critical thinking skills.”