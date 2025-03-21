For years, peacemakers have been trying to remind Minnesotans that we have more in common than not and that we can disagree peacefully.
In scales grand, like the thousands of Minnesotans brought together by the Braver Angels to discuss politics without judgment, and small, like a Fergus Falls woman who opens her door to anyone for soup and conversation, people have tried and tried to overcome the terrible anger and loathing that divides our state and nation.
Despite the best efforts of these people, the hatred continues, reaching a low point last week when five Minnesota state senators brought a bill before their colleagues to designate “Trump derangement syndrome” as an official mental illness.
It hurt, right? It was shocking. It was meant to hurt and to shock.
It also made me want to weep, for all the reasons people have pointed out and more. It made light of actual mental illness. Four of the five are from greater Minnesota, and it underscored the animosity that runs the length of the state. Worse, it recalled the political oppression of the Stalin-era Soviet Union, when those in power actually did lock political opponents away in psychiatric institutions.
When one of the five, former Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, who at the time was also the chairman of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, was arrested after allegedly getting caught up in a prostitution police sting for soliciting who he thought was an underage girl for sex, it seemed like he’d gotten his just deserts.
I was getting ready to skewer these five senators in this column when it occurred to me that our problems run much deeper. We are rapidly trading Minnesota Nice for Minnesota Hostile. We trash each other online. Accuse each other of all kinds of nefarious motives and intellectual deficits. Social media warriors show they have no desire to persuade, enlighten or learn. They are out to crush, mock, eviscerate. It’s like we can’t offer a decent argument without dripping a little poison at the end, like, “Can’t you read?” or “Try to use your critical thinking skills.”
Do we actually think these tactics are going to win anyone over?