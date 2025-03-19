News & Politics

Charge: State Sen. Justin Eichorn had cash, condom when snared in undercover teen prostution sting

The felony count comes amid calls for him to resign.

By Paul Walsh

Justin Eichorn was arrested by Bloomington police and booked in jail. Photo courtesy Bloomington Police Department

Amid swift and emphatic demands for his resignation from the Minnesota state Senate, Justin Eichorn was charged Wednesday afternoon with soliciting prostitution from a Twin Cities police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl.

Eichorn, 40, of Grand Rapids, was arrested Monday in Bloomington, where he allegedly thought he was meeting a girl to pay her for sex. Eichorn remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail on one felony count of soliciting a minor under age 18 that was filed in Hennepin County District Court.

The criminal complaint alleges that he showed up with a condom and enough money to pay for what he believed was going to be 30 minutes of sex.

Court records do not yet list an attorney for the Republican legislator, who has been in office since 2017.

One day after Eichorn’s arrest, the Senate Republican Caucus and GOP leadership in the State House called for him to give up his seat immediately. Voices from across the partisan aisle also pushed for him to resign.

Neither Eichorn nor anyone from his office have commented about the allegations or his political future since his arrest.

Eichorn texted a phone number in an online ad on March 11 that was placed by police as part of an undercover prostitution operation, according to the criminal complaint and police.

He asked the undercover officer whether she was available that night. He got no reply and asked again that same night, then again on March 12. After his third try, the officer responded that she was available.

Eichorn asked for her rates and her location. She asked what he wanted, and Eichorn said, “Qv or hhr,” meaning a quick visit or a half-hour of her time for sex.

The officer texted rates of $80 to $120. Eichorn asked her age, and she said she was younger than the ad disclosed and was 17. On March 13, Eichorn inquired again about her availability for a half-hour.

He kept up his effort on Monday to connect with her and discussed “age of consent” for a minor to engage in sex, and he requested photos of her “to make him feel more comfortable,” the complaint read. He also inquired about him not using a condom.

Eichorn was given an address where they could meet, a location near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard, not far from various public parks and hotels. He arrived in a pickup truck and was arrested without incident outside his vehicle by a uniformed police officer about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Police searched his pickup truck and seized two cellphones, a condom in the driver’s side door and $129 in cash. Law enforcement intends to search the phones for further evidence.

Eichorn is the second Minnesota lawmaker to face felony charges this session. Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, is charged with two felonies in connection with breaking into her late father’s Detroit Lakes home. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools.

Republicans in the Senate have filed ethics complaints tied to the alleged burglary and to Mitchell’s vote in January on a motion connected to a GOP effort to expel her. That effort failed to gain traction in the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct last week.

The DFL holds a slim majority in the Senate with 34 seats to the GOP’s 33.

One of Eichorn’s most recent official legislative acts was being among five Senate Republicans who are seeking to classify “Trump derangement syndrome” (TDS), a term coined to describe a form of criticism of President Donald Trump, as an official mental illness recognized under state statute.

Eichorn joined the Senate first representing District 5 starting in 2017, and currently District 6 following redistricting. In 2022, he easily won re-election over DFLer Steve Samuelson.

According to the 40-year-old legislator’s biography page, Eichorn is married with four children. He lists his occupation as an entrepreneur and business manager.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this breaking story.

Allison Kite and Ryan Faircloth of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

