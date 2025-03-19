Charge: State Sen. Justin Eichorn had cash, condom when snared in undercover teen prostution sting

Amid swift and emphatic demands for his resignation from the Minnesota state Senate, Justin Eichorn was charged Wednesday afternoon with soliciting prostitution from a Twin Cities police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl.
Eichorn, 40, of Grand Rapids, was arrested Monday in Bloomington, where he allegedly thought he was meeting a girl to pay her for sex. Eichorn remains jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail on one felony count of soliciting a minor under age 18 that was filed in Hennepin County District Court.
The criminal complaint alleges that he showed up with a condom and enough money to pay for what he believed was going to be 30 minutes of sex.
Court records do not yet list an attorney for the Republican legislator, who has been in office since 2017.
One day after Eichorn’s arrest, the Senate Republican Caucus and GOP leadership in the State House called for him to give up his seat immediately. Voices from across the partisan aisle also pushed for him to resign.
Neither Eichorn nor anyone from his office have commented about the allegations or his political future since his arrest.
Eichorn texted a phone number in an online ad on March 11 that was placed by police as part of an undercover prostitution operation, according to the criminal complaint and police.
He asked the undercover officer whether she was available that night. He got no reply and asked again that same night, then again on March 12. After his third try, the officer responded that she was available.