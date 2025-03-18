Four things to know about the Minnesota senator accused of soliciting a teen for sex

A Minnesota senator was jailed Monday after he allegedly arranged to meet with someone he believed was a teenage girl for sex, police said.
Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, was actually speaking with a police detective. Here are four things to know about him and the case:
Arrested on suspicion of soliciting sex with a minor
Eichorn was arrested by Bloomington police Monday after he arranged to meet up for sex with someone he thought was a teenage girl, authorities said Tuesday. A detective posing as a 16-year-old girl arranged to meet him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard.
Eichorn was jailed that afternoon on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex after he arrived in a pickup truck. Charges are pending.
“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said.
Calls for resignation
Minnesota’s GOP leaders called on Eichorn to resign soon after his arrest was made public.
“Given the seriousness of the charges, Senator Eichorn should resign,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and Leader Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, said in a joint statement. “While he is entitled to due process, we must hold legislators to a higher standard.”
The Senate Republican Caucus similarly issued a statement calling on Eichorn to step down, saying his “alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation.”