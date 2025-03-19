News & Politics

Minnesota Senate GOP is exploring expelling Sen. Justin Eichorn after underage prostitution arrest

A growing group of lawmakers called for Eichorn’s resignation on Wednesday, but members left the door open to expulsion if he doesn’t step aside voluntarily.

By Briana Bierschbach,

Allison Kite and

Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 9:39PM
Sen. Justin Eichorn's desk in the Senate Environment Climate and Legacy Committee sat empty on Tuesday. Eichorn is the ranking member of the committee but was absent after his arrest. (Allison Kite/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gov. Tim Walz joined Minnesota Republicans in calling for the resignation of three-term GOP Sen. Justin Eichorn, who could face attempts to forcibly remove him from the Legislature if he doesn’t step aside.

The 40-year-old Eichorn, a Republican from Grand Rapids, was charged Wednesday with soliciting prostitution from a Twin Cities police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl. He remained jailed Wednesday without bail.

“When you are in a position of elected office the bar is higher,” Walz said Wednesday after a meeting with all four legislative leaders. “I hope people don’t use it for political leverage but use it as an opportunity to join together that you cannot prey on children and expect to get away with it.”

GOP Senate Leader Mark Johnson, who called for Eichorn’s resignation shortly after his arrest, said their caucus is even more “adamant” that he should step aside “based on the charges that we’ve seen today.”

Johnson said Wednesday afternoon that GOP senators had not gathered since Eichorn was charged in state and federal court but would meet as a caucus to discuss “some of the options going forward,” which could include expelling Eichorn. Johnson had not spoken with Eichorn since before the arrest, he added.

Johnson said the caucus was preparing to remove Eichorn from committee assignments.

“We’re taking the action we can from the caucus level,” he said, “and hoping to see that resignation.”

The Minnesota Constitution allows the Legislature to punish members for “disorderly behavior” and expel them by a two-thirds vote. In the Senate, that means 45 senators would have to agree, meaning Republicans would need some DFL senators to also vote expell Eichorn.

The Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct can investigate complaints against senators, including issuing subpoenas and hiring special counsel. If warranted, the committee makes disciplinary recommendations to the Committee on Rules and Administration.

Eichorn allegedly arranged to meet someone he thought was a teenage girl for prostitution and instead was arrested by Bloomington police officers. He arrived at the meetup location in a pickup truck and was arrested by a uniformed officer, authorities said.

According to the criminal complaint, Eichorn showed up with a condom and enough money to pay for what he believed would be a half hour of sex.

Eichorn is the second Minnesota state senator to face felony charges in the past year. Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, is charged with two felonies in connection with breaking into her late father’s Detroit Lakes home last year. She’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools.

Eichorn was first elected to the Senate in 2016. He is married with four children, according to his online legislative biography page.

In one of his most recent legislative acts, Eichorn co-sponsored a controversial bill seeking to classify “Trump derangement syndrome” (TDS), a term coined to describe a form of criticism of President Donald Trump, as an official mental illness recognized under state statute.

In a statement announcing Eichorn’s arrest Tuesday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges called for stiffer penalties for offenses like the accusation against the state senator.

“We need our state legislature to take this case and this type of conduct more seriously,” Booker said. Walz said Wednesday that he agreed.

“This is where the trafficking issue comes in,” Walz said. “This is where we’re preying on children. This is a very serious crime.”

House Republican leadership and the Minnesota DFL Party also called for his resignation. Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, stopped short of calling for Eichorn’s resignation on Tuesday, saying “the felony allegation against Senator Eichorn is deeply disturbing, and raises serious questions that will need to be answered by the court, as well as his caucus and constituents.”

Murphy appeared to be following the same precedent she’s applied to the case of Mitchell. Murphy and other Senate DFLers have argued that Mitchell deserves due process with her criminal trial still pending, while Republicans have called for her to be expelled from the chamber.

But other rank-and-file Democrats said Wednesday that he should resign, including Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, who said she’s never called for another member to step down until now.

“I thank God there was no child involved in this arrest, but that does not mean there are no victims,” she said.

“Justin Eichorn should resign from the jail cell where he thankfully resides as soon as humanly possible.”

