Minnesota Senate GOP is exploring expelling Sen. Justin Eichorn after underage prostitution arrest

Gov. Tim Walz joined Minnesota Republicans in calling for the resignation of three-term GOP Sen. Justin Eichorn, who could face attempts to forcibly remove him from the Legislature if he doesn’t step aside.
The 40-year-old Eichorn, a Republican from Grand Rapids, was charged Wednesday with soliciting prostitution from a Twin Cities police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl. He remained jailed Wednesday without bail.
“When you are in a position of elected office the bar is higher,” Walz said Wednesday after a meeting with all four legislative leaders. “I hope people don’t use it for political leverage but use it as an opportunity to join together that you cannot prey on children and expect to get away with it.”
GOP Senate Leader Mark Johnson, who called for Eichorn’s resignation shortly after his arrest, said their caucus is even more “adamant” that he should step aside “based on the charges that we’ve seen today.”
Johnson said Wednesday afternoon that GOP senators had not gathered since Eichorn was charged in state and federal court but would meet as a caucus to discuss “some of the options going forward,” which could include expelling Eichorn. Johnson had not spoken with Eichorn since before the arrest, he added.
Johnson said the caucus was preparing to remove Eichorn from committee assignments.
“We’re taking the action we can from the caucus level,” he said, “and hoping to see that resignation.”
The Minnesota Constitution allows the Legislature to punish members for “disorderly behavior” and expel them by a two-thirds vote. In the Senate, that means 45 senators would have to agree, meaning Republicans would need some DFL senators to also vote expell Eichorn.