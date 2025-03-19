Greater Minnesota

Grand Rapids expresses disappointment and disgust in Sen. Justin Eichorn

Residents and relatives say he should resign after he’s charged with soliciting an underage girl for sex.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 8:40PM
Senator Justin Eichorn, (R-Grand Rapids) yawns early in the morning as the Senate neared its special session adjournment deadline with major bills unresolved on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Legislature blew past a self-imposed 7 a.m. Wednesday deadline to finish work on a $46 billion budget. The House had several major votes remaining, and the Senate hadn�t taken any votes overnight as hope evaporated for a tidy wrapup to the five-month session.
Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, yawns in the early morning hours of a special session in 2017. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - The phone at Glen’s Army Navy Store started ringing not long after news broke of the state senator hailing from this northern Minnesota city being accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn used to work at the store owned by his uncle, Rusty Eichorn. The handful of anonymous callers prompted the owner to post on Facebook, and then print the post to tape on the front door of his business where customers were trickling in Wednesday for outdoor gear.

“He worked here part-time for a short period of his life in college,” Rusty Eichorn said of his nephew. “It’s unfair for us to be treated poorly. ... 99% of the comments have been supportive.”

But he’s not supportive of his nephew staying in elected office and said he should resign.

Justin Eichorn recently was elected chair of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRB), which works on economic development and community revitalization in northeastern Minnesota. He was elected to the Senate in 2016.

“I’m disappointed in his behavior, especially a person in his position, highly respected, I thought, in the Senate and Chairman of the IRRB. That’s a very, very big position, so I’m disappointed.”

Eichorn was arrested Monday in Bloomington by an officer posing as a 17-year-old girl. He was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court with a felony count of soliciting prostitution from a minor over the age of 16. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also charged Eichorn with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The Senate Republican Caucus has demanded Eichorn resign. “Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family,” it said in a statement.

On Wednesday afternoon shortly before charges were filed, Laura Toivonen, 17, joined her boss Jennifer Gorman for lunch at Brewed Awakenings coffee shop in downtown Grand Rapids.

The teenager who attends Grand Rapids High School is interning with Gorman’s marketing and design business. As she doodled pastel floral designs on her iPad, she first learned about the accusations against Eichorn.

Her immediate reaction was fear.

“I’m already scared because of the random men on the street, but now it’s people who run our town that I have to worry about as well,” Toivonen said. “Like, already I have to worry about the kids in my school and then walking down the street. … and getting chased or followed or even just out with my friends, like, There’s no point where I feel safe and I’m not scared.”

Eichorn is married and has four children, according to his legislative biography. He owned a laundromat in town and a car dealership. Then he became a landlord like his father, Mitch Eichorn. The state senator purchased a nine-building apartment complex in Grand Rapids last year for nearly $9 million.

Eichorn had recently introduced a bill he co-authored about “Trump derangement syndrome (TDS).” The move and the arrest made Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue Tuesday night.

Bianca Karjalainen, 37, who works in college administration, said she thinks it’s “karmic justice” that the accusations came out not long after the legislation was introduced to make TDS an official mental illness. She has worked in youth mental health and said it’s not something to joke about or politicize.

“I hope people can really look at what’s happening and not try to excuse it,” Karjalainen said at Brewed Awakenings as her car was getting an oil change.

“It is unfortunate when a community that has so many great things is being highlighted and put in the media for this,” she said.

At a monthly meeting inside the MacRostie Art Center on Wednesday, board member Jerry Meininger said he’s saddened by the news.

“I strongly believe that we need to have better character representing us than that,” he said.

“Whether you’re right wing, left wing, conservative, whatever the situation is, it’s just sad to hear the news, and I’m very disappointed,” Meininger said. “He should resign.”

Dale Kentoph, 70, who is retired but active in the Hibbing astronomy club, said news like this “affects lives around the community.”

“I see the headlines, ‘Oh, another politician got nailed for something,’ ” he said. “This shouldn’t be going on. But every once in a while, something like this happens.”

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

