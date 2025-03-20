News & Politics

GOP state Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns after arrest in underage prostitution sting

Eichorn gives up seat ahead of a Senate vote on his possible expulsion.

By Ryan Faircloth and

Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 3:55PM
Justin Eichorn was arrested by Bloomington police and booked in jail. (Bloomington Police Department)

Republican state Sen. Justin Eichorn resigned on Thursday following his arrest earlier this week in an underage prostitution sting.

Eichorn submitted his letter of resignation, effective Thursday, less than an hour before the Minnesota Senate was set to take an unprecedented vote to expel him from the chamber.

Minnesota Senate Secretary Tom Bottern read Eichorn’s resignation letter on the Senate floor.

“I must focus on personal matters at this time,” Eichorn’s message said. “It has been an honor to serve in the Minnesota Senate.”

Senate Republicans were ready to bring forward the motion and DFLers said they would join them in voting for Eichorn’s expulsion.

“This is the right thing to do for his family and the Senate,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said of Eichorn’s resignation. “We are ready to move on and do the important work that needs to be done at the Capitol.”

With Eichorn’s resignation, Democrats will now hold a two-seat edge in the Senate until a special election is held to fill his seat.

“There is no place in the Minnesota Senate for someone who engages in such abusive and predatory behavior,” Senate Democrats said in a joint statement Thursday morning. “We are prepared to expel Senator Eichorn if he does not resign.”

Following the announcement of Eichorn’s resignation on the floor, Minnesota senators moved on quickly to regular business and adjourned after about 20 minutes.

The vote to expel Eichorn would have been unprecedented — no Minnesota legislator has been expelled in modern history. Lawmakers have typically resigned before reaching that point.

In 2017, then-Sen. Dan Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, stepped down rather than face an ethics investigation over accusations of sexual harassment. Then-Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, resigned the same day after multiple lobbyists reported he had repeatedly propositioned them for sex.

Eichorn, 40, of Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday with soliciting prostitution from a Twin Cities police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl.

Voices from across the political aisle quickly called for Eichorn’s resignation after his arrest, including Johnson and Gov. Tim Walz.

“You cannot prey on children and expect to get away with it,” Walz said.

According to criminal complaints against Eichorn, the state senator responded to an online ad placed by police as part of an undercover operation. He inquired about rates and availability for sex.

Eichorn arrived Monday evening near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard expecting to meet an underage girl and was instead arrested by Bloomington police. Officers searched his pickup truck and seized two cellphones, a condom and $129 in cash.

