GOP state Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns after arrest in underage prostitution sting

Republican state Sen. Justin Eichorn resigned on Thursday following his arrest earlier this week in an underage prostitution sting.
Eichorn submitted his letter of resignation, effective Thursday, less than an hour before the Minnesota Senate was set to take an unprecedented vote to expel him from the chamber.
Minnesota Senate Secretary Tom Bottern read Eichorn’s resignation letter on the Senate floor.
“I must focus on personal matters at this time,” Eichorn’s message said. “It has been an honor to serve in the Minnesota Senate.”
Senate Republicans were ready to bring forward the motion and DFLers said they would join them in voting for Eichorn’s expulsion.
“This is the right thing to do for his family and the Senate,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said of Eichorn’s resignation. “We are ready to move on and do the important work that needs to be done at the Capitol.”
With Eichorn’s resignation, Democrats will now hold a two-seat edge in the Senate until a special election is held to fill his seat.
“There is no place in the Minnesota Senate for someone who engages in such abusive and predatory behavior,” Senate Democrats said in a joint statement Thursday morning. “We are prepared to expel Senator Eichorn if he does not resign.”