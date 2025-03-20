News & Politics

Former Sen. Eichorn removed as Iron Range Board chairman

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) will fill the role in an upcoming special meeting.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 7:03PM
The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRB) is an advisory board of legislators and works on community revitalization and economic development in northeastern Minnesota. (IRRRB/guest)

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will find a new chairman after Sen. Justin Eichorn was removed from the agency’s advisory board.

Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, was just recently elected as chairman of the IRRRB, which works on community revitalization and economic development in northeastern Minnesota. It’s a coveted role that community members think highly of and refer to as the I-triple-R-B.

But in the fallout of criminal charges against Eichorn for soliciting prostitution from a minor as part of a sting operation, he resigned as senator.

In a statement, the IRRRB said that with his resignation, he is therefore no longer on the the board. The IRRRB advisory board consists of state senators and representatives.

“As a result of today’s resignation by former Sen. Justin Eichorn from the Minnesota State Senate, he is no longer a state senator and therefore no longer the chair of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR) Board.”

Rep. Roger Skraba, vice chair of the IRRRB, called for a special meeting to reorganize the board and select a new chair.

The IRRRB has not set a date for the special meeting.

Eichorn was elected as IRRRB chairman in late February after having served on the board since 2017, when he first joined the state senate.

The IRRR and its advisory board of legislators (IRRRB) have a unique role in assisting both public works projects and private businesses using proceeds from taconite production taxes, which are paid by mining companies in lieu of property taxes.

