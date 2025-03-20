Former Sen. Eichorn removed as Iron Range Board chairman

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will find a new chairman after Sen. Justin Eichorn was removed from the agency’s advisory board.
Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, was just recently elected as chairman of the IRRRB, which works on community revitalization and economic development in northeastern Minnesota. It’s a coveted role that community members think highly of and refer to as the I-triple-R-B.
But in the fallout of criminal charges against Eichorn for soliciting prostitution from a minor as part of a sting operation, he resigned as senator.
In a statement, the IRRRB said that with his resignation, he is therefore no longer on the the board. The IRRRB advisory board consists of state senators and representatives.
“As a result of today’s resignation by former Sen. Justin Eichorn from the Minnesota State Senate, he is no longer a state senator and therefore no longer the chair of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR) Board.”
Rep. Roger Skraba, vice chair of the IRRRB, called for a special meeting to reorganize the board and select a new chair.
The IRRRB has not set a date for the special meeting.
Eichorn was elected as IRRRB chairman in late February after having served on the board since 2017, when he first joined the state senate.