Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn jailed for allegedly soliciting teen for sex

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn allegedly arranged to meet someone in Bloomington he thought was a teenage girl for sex and instead was arrested by police, officials announced Tuesday.
Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, remains jailed on suspicion of soliciting a minor for sex. Charges against him are pending.
Messages were left with Eichorn’s office seeking comment about the arrest.
According to police:
Eichorn talked on March 17 with someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl but turned out to be a police detective.
The detective arranged to meet with Eichorn at a location near the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue. Eichorn arrived in a pickup truck and was arrested without incident outside of his vehicle by a uniformed police officer.
Police Chief Booker Hodges, in his announcement of the arrest, invoked a jail analogy when he said, “As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up.”
Reaction from across the political aisle to Eichorn’s arrest was swift.