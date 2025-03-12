Just when a person started to feel like we were all in this together, the whispers began. The pandemic wasn’t real. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was filmed not wearing a mask. On Facebook, the message spread that getting us to wear masks was the first step toward loading us all onto cattle cars. Canceling religious services was an effort to persecute Christians. (Although not, apparently, Jews or Muslims.) Unity was fracturing. It was no longer us. It was us vs. them. Republicans vs. Democrats. In an Osakis nursing home, people were dying. A pastor set up an interview between me and the daughter of a woman who had died. She was so angry. She saw the media as perpetuating the so-called hoax. She wanted to lash out.